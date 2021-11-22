Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against TMC the metals company Inc. f/k/a Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp., and Certain Officers – TMC

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against TMC the metals company Inc. f/k/a Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (“TMC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TMC) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, and docketed under 21-cv-06325, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired the publicly traded securities of TMC between March 4, 2021 and October 5, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff seeks to recover compensable damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.



On March 4, 2021, DeepGreen Inc. announced that it had entered into a business combination agreement with Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) with a dedicated Environmental, Social, and Governance focus. Upon closing of the merger, the combined company was renamed TMC the metals company Inc. The combined company, TMC, began trading on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “TMC” on September 10, 2021.

TMC is a Canadian deep-sea minerals exploration company focused on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor of the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean. The Company’s purported mission is to supply metals for electric vehicle batteries with the least possible negative environmental and social impact.

TMC’s primary assets are three exploration licenses granted by the ISA. These licenses, which are held via three subsidiaries, are: (i) Nauru Ocean Resources Inc. (“NORI”); (ii) Marawa Research and Exploration Limited; and (iii) Tongo Offshore Mining Limited (“TOML”).

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statement and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had significantly overpaid for the TOML acquisition to undisclosed insiders; (2) the Company had artificially inflated its NORI exploration expenditures to give investors a false scale of its operations; (3) the Company’s purported 100% interest in NORI was questionable given prior disclosures to the ISA that NORI was wholly owned by two Nauruan foundations and that all future income from NORI would be used in Nauru; (4) Defendants had significantly downplayed the environmental risks of deep-sea mining polymetallic nodules and failed to adequately warn investors of the regulatory risks faced by the Company’s environmentally risky exploitation plans; (5) the Company’s private investment in public equity (“PIPE”) financing was not fully committed and, therefore, the Company would not have the cash necessary for large sale commercial production; (6) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s valuation was significantly less than Defendants disclosed to investors; and (7) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On September 13, 2021, Bloomberg published an article revealing that two investors had failed to provide $330 million as part of the PIPE component of TMC’s go-public deal. The article also questioned TMC’s “green credentials,” revealing that “[e]nvironmentalists claim that TMC’s activities will damage sensitive ecosystems and destroy vital biodiversity” and that “[s]ince the SPAC deal was announced in March, more than 500 scientists have signed a letter calling for a moratorium on deep-sea mining until the environmental risks are better understood.”

On this news, TMC’s shares fell $2.45, or 20%, over the next two trading days to close at $10.00 on September 15, 2021, damaging investors.

Then, on October 6, 2021, before market hours, market research firm Bonitas Research released a report detailing multiple issues plaguing TMC, including that: (i) the Company had overpaid on licenses to potential undisclosed insiders; (ii) the Company had artificially inflated exploration expenses by more than 100% in order to mislead investors about the scale of its operations; (iii) there are reasons to question the Company’s ownership claim of NORI; and (iv) the Company’s history of affiliating with bad actors.

On this news, TMC shares fell $0.32 per share, or over 7%, to close at $4.14 per share on October 6, 2021, further damaging investors.

