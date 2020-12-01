Pomellato Opens Boutique in Rome

MILAN — There’s still value in brick-and-mortar for Pomellato, which is also banking on the everlasting attractiveness of the Eternal City and its most elegant shopping street, Via Condotti. Just as restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic are eased for stores in Italy during the crucial month of December, and leveraging a category that is seen as performing more briskly than others in the luxury segment, Pomellato has opened a new boutique in Rome.

The Milan-based brand introduced new elements in the 540-square-foot store, such as blue velvet armchairs, red marble furnishings, and hammered brass trims, which contrast with powder pink walls, while maintaining the Sixties vibe seen in other Pomellato units.

The convex shape of the brand’s signature Iconica ring is reflected in the handle of the entrance door.

Sabina Belli, chief executive officer of Pomellato, said the store, while in “such a prestigious location,” offers customers “an intimate, engaging experience and direct contact with the jewels. After all, Pomellato has always been intended for the authentic, independent woman of character, who sees her jewelry as a form of self-expression.”

She touted the jewelry brand as “nonconformist,” attractive to a local clientele, while at the same time “it strikes a chord with Rome’s international” tourists, too.

There are five existing Pomellato boutiques in Italy and 56 in the world.

Pomellato’s Iconica ring dedicated to Italy and in rose gold with white diamonds, emeralds and rubies, is for the time being only available at the Rome boutique.

Founded in 1967 by Pino Rabolini, the pioneer of the ready-to-wear jewelry concept, Pomellato is controlled by Kering.

The company said Italian actress Valeria Golino has joined the #Pomellato for Women community and that she will talk about Rome, where she is based, on the jeweler’s social media beginning Tuesday evening.

Pomellato founded the #PomellatoForWomen platform in 2017 with ambassadors including Jane Fonda, Cate Blanchett and Chiara Ferragni. Its mission is to inspire and promote women’s empowerment, inclusion and gender equality.

