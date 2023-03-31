Pomellato Names Joey King New Brand Ambassador

MILAN — Pomellato has named Emmy-nominated actress and producer Joey King its new brand ambassador.

Brothers Luca and Alessandro Morelli photographed King wearing Nudo, Iconica, Catene and Pomellato Together jewels.

King “truly represents the courage and tenacity of the Pomellato woman,” chief executive officer Sabina Belli said of the American actress. “She joins the incredible Pomellato for Women cast, a community of different generations, walks of life, and accomplishments, to represent her own unique facet of womanhood. With Joey’s unbridled ambition and captivating talent, her voice will speak for a new generation of hope and the Pomellato values that we hold dear.”

As reported, King was part of Pomellato’s new awareness campaign to honor International Women’s Day on March 8, this year advocating freedom, together with the likes of Jane Fonda; Italian volleyball champion, activist and icon for LGBTQ rights Paola Egonu; Iranian rock climber and women’s rights activist Nasim Eshqi, and Belli.

Pomellato began the Pomellato for Women campaign in 2017 to promote gender equality, inclusivity and female empowerment.

Commenting on this new development with Pomellato, King emphasized that “the brand is known for supporting women, equality and eco-consciousness. With handcrafted jewels by Italian artisans, they are not only exquisite, but steeped with meaning. Pomellato prioritizes having exceptional jewelry and representing a beautiful message.”

King said she was “inspired by the resilience and strength of women all over the world. And collaborating with Pomellato to highlight this along with their gorgeous new collections was a no brainer.”

She said freedom was the value she shared with the other Pomellato women. “We stand side by side with our hope for a brighter future for young women of all walks of life. I’m really proud to share this campaign with them.”

King, who started acting at four years old, was the youngest nominee in almost two decades to score an Emmy nomination for her role as Gypsy Rose Blanchard in “The Act” in 2019. That role also earned her nominations from the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

She will next star alongside Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron in “A Family Affair,” set to release globally on Netflix in November.

She is in production for her leading role in the Hulu limited series adaptation of the Georgia Hunter novel “We Were the Lucky Ones” and will star and serve as executive producer on the film adaptation of Scott Westerfeld’s 2005 science fiction novel “Uglies” for Netflix.

She has also established her own successful production company, All the King’s Horses.

Pomellato is based in Milan and controlled by Kering.

