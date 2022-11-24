Polyurethane Resin Composite Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis

ReportLinker

Trends, opportunities, and forecast in polyurethane resin in the global composite market to 2027 by end use (transportation, construction, and others), application (doors, load floors, cross arms, manhole covers, sunshades, door panels, side panels, utility poles, wind energy, windows, and others), manufacturing process (pultrusion, injection molding, reinforced reaction injection molding, resin transfer molding, filament winding, and spray up process), fiber type (chopped and roving), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Polyurethane Resin in the Global Composite Industry Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the polyurethane resin in the global composite industry market looks promising with opportunities in the transportation, construction, and other industries. The global polyurethane resin in the global composite industry market is expected to reach an estimated $315.2 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for lightweight materials in the automotive industry to achieve higher fuel efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions and growing acceptance of polyurethane resin in the global composite industry in wind blade application due to its fast curing and good flow ability as compared to epoxy resin.



Emerging Trends in the Polyurethane Resin in the Global Composite Industry Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include emergence of bio based polyurethane resin in the global composite industry in the composites market and increasing penetration of polyurethane resin in the global composite industry in construction and wind energy applications of the composites market.



Polyurethane Resin in the Global Composite Industry Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global polyurethane resin in the global composite industry market by end use application, manufacturing process, fiber type, and region as follows:



By End Use [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Transportation

• Construction

• Others



By Application [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Doors

• Load Floors

• Cross Arms

• Manhole Covers

• Sunshades

• Door Panels

• Side Panels

• Utility Poles

• Wind Energy

• Windows

• Others



By Manufacturing Process [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Pultrusion

• Injection Molding

• Reinforced Reaction Injection Molding

• Resin Transfer Molding

• Filament Winding

• Spray Up Process



By Fiber Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Chopped

• Roving



By Region [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

List of Polyurethane Resin in the Global Composite Industry Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies polyurethane resin in the global composite industry companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the polyurethane resin in the global composite industry companies profiled in this report includes.

• BASF

• Covestro

• Huntsman Corporation

• Dow Chemicals

• Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

Polyurethane Resin in the Global Composite Industry Market Insight

• The analyst forecasts that transportation will remain the largest end use segment and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing usage of light weight material to increase fuel economy.

• Pultrusion will remain the largest manufacturing process and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for pultruded products, such as wind turbine spar caps, cladding panels, window frame, door and load floor

• North America is expected to remain the largest region over the forecast period due to higher acceptance level of polyurethane composites materials and growth in automotive industry.

Features of Polyurethane Resin in the Global Composite Industry Market

• Market Size Estimates: Polyurethane resin market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and Volume (M lbs)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by end use application, manufacturing process, fiber type and region

• Regional Analysis: Polyurethane resin market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different end use application, manufacturing process, fiber type and region for the polyurethane resin in the global composite industry market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the polyurethane resin in the global composite industry market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the polyurethane resin in the global composite industry market size?

Answer: The global polyurethane resin in the global composite industry market is expected to reach an estimated $315.2 million by 2027

Q2. What is the growth forecast for polyurethane resin in the global composite industry market?

Answer: The polyurethane resin in the global composite industry market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the polyurethane resin in the global composite industry market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for lightweight materials in the automotive industry to achieve higher fuel efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions and growing acceptance of polyurethane resin in the global composite industry in wind blade application due to its fast curing and good flow ability as compared to epoxy resin.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for polyurethane resin?

Answer: Transportation and construction are the major end use industries for polyurethane resin.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in polyurethane resin in the global composite industry market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include emergence of bio based polyurethane resin in the global composite industry in the composites market and increasing penetration of polyurethane resin in the global composite industry in construction and wind energy applications of the composites market.

Q6. Who are the key polyurethane resins in the global composite industry companies?



Answer: Some of the key polyurethane resin in the global composite industry companies are as follows:

Q7.

Which polyurethane resin in the global composite industry product segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that pultrusion by process will remain the largest segment and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for pultruded products, such as wind turbine spar caps, cladding panels, window frame, and door and load floor.

Q8: In polyurethane resin in the global composite industry market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America is expected to remain the largest region over next 5 years

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global polyurethane resin in the global composite industry market by end use (transportation, construction, and others), application (doors, load floors, cross arms, manhole covers, sunshades, door panels, side panels, utility poles, wind energy, windows, and others), manufacturing process (pultrusion, injection molding, reinforced reaction injection molding, resin transfer molding, filament winding, and spray up process), fiber type (chopped and roving), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?

For any questions related to polyurethane resin in the global composite market or related to Polyurethane Resin Composite Market size, PU resin in composite market, PU resin in composite industry, PU resin composite suppliers, PU resin composite, Polyurethane Resin Composite market share, Polyurethane Resin Composite market analysis, Polyurethane Resin Composite market size

