Polysomnography Devices Market Value to Surpass US$ 419.5 Million by 2031: Transparency Market Research, Inc. Study

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2023 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - According to a TMR study, the global Polysomnography Devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Transparency Market Research inc., Thursday, February 2, 2023, Press release picture

Polysomnography devices are used to monitor a person's sleep. A polysomnography device contains an electroencephalogram, which helps in measuring the brain's activity; an electrooculogram, which helps in recording movements of the eyes; and an electromyogram, which analyzes muscle activity in the person.

The data collected from a polysomnography device is used to measure the heart rate, breathing, and oxygen levels of the person. Polysomnography devices are used by patients suffering from sleeping diseases, such as insomnia, sleep apnea, and REM sleep behavior disorder.

The launch of new polysomnography devices is helping leading players gain an edge over other players and generate new revenue streams. In September 2022, Onera Health announced the launch of a new polysomnography solution to help diagnose sleep disorders among population sections in Europe. Additionally, well-established market players are collaborating with other players to expand their presence and increase revenue share.

Key Findings of Polysomnography Devices Market Study:

Rise in Demand for Portable Polysomnography Devices: Based on product, the global market is bifurcated into stationary and portable. The portable product segment accounted for a dominant market share in 2021. Portable polysomnography devices have been shown to offer more precise results compared to conventional lab testing. They are inexpensive and more convenient than conventional lab testing, which triggers their demand and propels the segment.



Increase in Demand for > 32 Channel Polysomnography Devices: In terms of channel, the global market has been classified into >10, >16, >32, and >56. The > 32-channel segment accounted for a dominant share in 2021. > 32-channel polysomnography devices have advanced features, such as software for data analysis and automatic scoring of sleep stages. These devices also possess the ability to transmit and store data digitally. Additionally, >32 polysomnography devices have also been used in research activities, which has helped the segment to expand.



Rise in Demand from Hospitals: Based on end-user, the global market is segmented as hospitals, clinics, and others. The hospital end-user segment accounted for a dominant market share in 2021. Growing product demand from hospitals helped bolster the polysomnography devices market development in 2021.

Polysomnography devises Market - Key Drivers:

The rise in the prevalence of sleeping disorders worldwide is driving the global market

An increase in the availability of portable polysomnography devices is projected to bolster market development during the forecast period

Polysomnography devises Market-Regional Landscape:

North America is anticipated to account for a dominant market share during the forecast period. The rise in the prevalence of sleeping disorders among population sections in the U.S. and Canada is expected to drive market growth in the region.

Polysomnography devises Market - Key Players:

The global market is fragmented with the presence of international and local players. If new players enter the market, it is likely to intensify the competition during the forecast period.

Prominent players are investing significantly in R&D to manufacture improved polysomnography devices. The rise in demand for these products is likely to help business growth during the forecast period.

A few key players operating in the market are

Nox Medical,

Onera Health,

Cleveland Medical Devices Inc.,

Compumedics Limited,

Cadwell Industries Inc.,

Natus Medical Incorporated, and Nomics S.A.

The global market has been segmented as follows:

Product

Stationary

Portable

Channel

>10 Channel

>16 Channel

>32 Channel

>56 Channel

End-user

Hospital

Clinics

Others

Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

