Polysleep dives into the Podcast universe

Polysleep has partnered with Somnolence+ to launch ‘’ Wake Up Call’’—a series of podcasts that provides expert advice on achieving personal well-being through restorative sleep.

Montréal, Canada, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polysleep, a leading company in the Canadian sleep industry, announces the launch of its new podcast series: Wake Up Call. Hosted by Jeremiah Curvers, co-founder of the company, and co-hosted for this first season by Dr. Sheryl Guloy, co-founder of Somnolence+, the podcast will feature 6 episodes of approximately 45 minutes, which will be broadcast once a week on Spotify, Apple Podcast and YouTube. The series is meant to provide listeners with the tools and knowledge they need to maximize their sleep recovery and cultivate a positive mindset.

Wake Up Call listeners can expect to learn more about various wellness and sleep-related topics through each episode. The first few episodes will cover topics such as the benefits of meditation and relaxation techniques, the role of technology and its contribution to a restful sleep and understanding sleep disorders.

Jeremiah Curvers and Sheryl Guloy will be joined by various guest experts, including medical professionals, sleep technology experts, and wellness specialists who are well-versed in the topic. Each episode will provide listeners with the latest research, trends and insights on the sleep industry.

" As part of our commitment to wanting to support our consumers' wellness through a good night's sleep, we saw an opportunity to partner with Somnolence+ and help our audience establish new healthy sleep habits." States Jeremiah Curvers. "Our products are most frequently purchased during times of realignment in people's lives, whether it's a breakup, move out or the arrival of a new child. Our goal is to support our clients during these times of change by offering them new perspectives on sleep. Our podcast is not purely academic but rather designed to answer practical questions on sleep. We approach our content with humility, striving to make our audience feel heard."

The first episode of Wake Up Call will be available on March 6, 2023.

Story continues

Attachments

CONTACT: Jonathan Menard Polysleep 4384981702 jonathan@polysleep.com



