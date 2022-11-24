Polypropylene Resin in the Global Composites Industry: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis

Trends, opportunities and forecast in polypropylene resin in the global composites industry to 2027 by end use (transportation, consumer goods, electrical and electronics, and others), product type (SFT,LFT,CFT, and GMT), and region (North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific & Rest of the World).

New York, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polypropylene Resin in the Global Composites Industry: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362799/?utm_source=GNW

Polypropylene Resin in the Global Composites Industry Trends and Forecast
According to a new market report, the future of the polypropylene resin in the global composites industry looks promising with opportunities in the transportation, consumer goods, and electrical & electronics industry. The polypropylene resin in the global composites industry is expected to reach an estimated $751.7 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2027. The major driver for the growth of this market is increasing use of lightweight materials and the performance benefits of reinforced polypropylene composites over metals and pure plastics.

Emerging Trends in the Polypropylene Resin in the Global Composites Industry
Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing penetration in under-the-bonnet applications and increasing competition with other thermoplastic.

Polypropylene Resin in the Global Composites Industry by Segment

The study includes a forecast for the polypropylene resin in the global composites industry by end use, product type, and region as follows:

Polypropylene Resin in the Global Composites Industry by End Use [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• Transportation
• Consumer Goods
• Electrical and Electronics
• Others

Polypropylene Resin in the Global Composites Industry by Product Type [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• SFT
• LFT
• CFT
• GMT

Polypropylene Resin in the Global Composites Industry by Region [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• North America
• Europe
• APAC & ROW
List of Polypropylene Resin in the Global Composites Industry Companies
Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies polypropylene resin in the global composites industry companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the polypropylene resin in the global composites industry companies profiled in this report includes.
• LyondellBasell
• Mitsui Chemicals,
• Borealis AG
• ExxonMobil
• SABIC
Polypropylene Resin in the Global Composites Industry Insight
• The analyst forecasts that transportation will remain the largest end use segment over the forecast period due to increasing demand for lightweight vehicles in the Asian region. Consumer goods is expected to be the highest growing end use over the forecast period.
• SFT by product will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its excellent properties like; heat resistance, higher strength, conductivity, and flame retardant are the qualities driving innovation for automotive applications.
• North America is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing use of polypropylene resin consumption in various applications..
Features of Polypropylene Resin in the Global Composites Industry
• Market Size Estimates: Polypropylene resin in the global composites industry size estimation in terms of value ($M)
• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.
• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by end use, product type, and region
• Regional Analysis: Polypropylene resin in the global composites industry breakdown by North America, Europe, and APAC & ROW.
• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different by end use, product type, and region for the polypropylene resin in the global composites industry.
• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the polypropylene resin in the global composites industry.
• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.
FAQ
Q1. What is the polypropylene resin in the global composites industry size?
Answer: The polypropylene resin in the global composites industry is expected to reach an estimated $751.7 million by 2027
Q2. What is the growth forecast for polypropylene resin in the global composites industry?
Answer: The polypropylene resin in the global composites industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2027.
Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the polypropylene resin in the global composites industry?
Answer: The major driver for the growth of this market is increasing use of lightweight materials and the performance benefits of reinforced polypropylene composites over metals and pure plastics.
Q4. What are the major end uses for polypropylene resin in the global composites industry?
Answer: Transportation, consumer goods, and electrical & electronics use are the major end uses for polypropylene resin in the global composites industry.
Q5. What are the emerging trends in polypropylene resin in the global composites industry?
Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes increasing penetration in under-the-bonnet applications and increasing competition with other thermoplastic.
Q6. Who are the key polypropylene resins in the global composites industry companies?

Answer: Some of the key polypropylene resin in the global composites industry companies are as follows:
• LyondellBasell
• Mitsui Chemicals,
• Borealis AG
• ExxonMobil
• SABIC.
Q7. Which polypropylene resin in the global composites industry product type segment will be the largest in future?
Answer: The analyst forecasts that by product SFT will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its excellent properties like; heat resistance, higher strength, conductivity, and flame retardant are the qualities driving innovation for automotive applications..
Q8. In polypropylene resin in the global composites industry, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?
Answer: North America is expected to remain the largest region and APAC & ROW witness the highest growth over next 5 years.
Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?
Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions
Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the polypropylene resin in the global composites industry by end use (transportation, consumer goods, electrical and electronics, and others), product form (SFT, LFT, CFT and GMT), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World)?
Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?
Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?
Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?
Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?
Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?
Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?
Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?
Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362799/?utm_source=GNW

