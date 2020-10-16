Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 52% Share Price Gain

When we invest, we're generally looking for stocks that outperform the market average. And in our experience, buying the right stocks can give your wealth a significant boost. For example, long term Polypipe Group plc (LON:PLP) shareholders have enjoyed a 52% share price rise over the last half decade, well in excess of the market decline of around 11% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the more recent gains haven't been so impressive, with shareholders gaining just 7.2%.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Polypipe Group's earnings per share are down 7.0% per year, despite strong share price performance over five years.

Essentially, it doesn't seem likely that investors are focused on EPS. Because earnings per share don't seem to match up with the share price, we'll take a look at other metrics instead.

In contrast revenue growth of 4.4% per year is probably viewed as evidence that Polypipe Group is growing, a real positive. In that case, the company may be sacrificing current earnings per share to drive growth.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Polypipe Group's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Polypipe Group's TSR of 71% for the 5 years exceeded its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Polypipe Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 7.2% over the last year. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 11% per year, is even more impressive. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Polypipe Group (including 1 which is shouldn't be ignored) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

