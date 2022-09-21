Polyphenylene Market Scales Heights with ~8% CAGR for the Forecast Era, 2022-2029; Thriving Chemical Industry and Adoption in Aerospace, Automotive, and Electronics and Electrical Businesses Lends Momentum: Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy
·6 min read

The advancement in technologies and surging demand from developing nations will have positive impact on the growth rate of market. Moreover, expansion of end-user industries and development of advanced products will create beneficial opportunities for the growth of the polyphenylene market

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Smart Containers market.

The global market for Polyphenylene was valued at USD 3.8 billion in 2021, and it is anticipated to reach USD 7.60 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 8% during 2022-2029.

Polyphenylene is used in a wide range of industries, including automobiles, electronic and electrical parts, manufacturing, and coating. As a result, the market is being propelled forward by growth in the automotive sector and rising demand from the electronics and electrical industries in emerging economies.

Get a Sample PDF of Polyphenylene Market Report@

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/10241/polyphenylene-market/

The expanding polyphenylene market and rising consumption of polyphenylene paints as a solution are two important factors expected to drive market demand for polyphenylene. PPS has a wide range of applications in the automotive industry, resulting in increased supply from auto-producing regions around the world. Other factors contributing to overall growth include filter bag automotive, which is increasing demand for polyphenylene in end-user industries such as manufacturing and transistors, petrochemical industry, and oil and gas, resulting in the global polyphenylene market expanding.

Recent Developments in some of the Key Players

  • In June 2022, to increase capacity and capabilities at the production facility of its SK Biotek subsidiary in Swords, Dublin, SK Pharmteco has previously announced a two-phase, $35 million investment.

  • In April 2022, DIC Corporation decided to change its sales prices for its DIC.PPS polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) products. The retail price of products shipping after April 25, 2022, will be higher.

  • In May 2022, Kureha Corporation announced that US-based startup Claros Technologies, Inc. (Claros) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Kureha America Inc. had inked a joint development agreement to create a PFAS capture and destruction technology platform.

Expansion in end use industry is driving the Polyphenylene market in Asia-Pacific.

Asia-Pacific represents the largest market for polyphenylene. In countries, like China, Japan, South Korea, and India, the demand for polyphenylene has been increasing due to the established industrial base in the region. Asia-Pacific is also expected to be the fastest-growing Polyphenylene Market during the forecast period, with increasing demand from industries, like automotive and transportation, and electrical and electronics. Even though the Chinese automotive market declined in 2019, the electric vehicle segment witnessed huge growth.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute/Metric

Details

Market Size

USD 3.8 billion in 2021

USD 7.60 billion by 2029

CAGR

CAGR of 8%

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Historical Data

2017 & 2021

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Raw Material Type, Application and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Vendors

Accumold LLC, Isometric Micro Molding, Inc., Makuta Micro Molding, Precimold Inc., MTD Micro Molding, Microsystems Precision Medical Moulds, Veejay Plastics Injection Molding Company, Knightsbridge Plastics Inc., Polymermedics Ltd., Manner Solutions for Plastics, Microdyne Plastics, Inc., SMC Ltd., and others.

Key Market Opportunities

Increasing competition soon because of emerging local players

Key Market Drivers

A newer grade of polyphenylene gains popularity hence increasing demand for polyphenylene market.

The presence of large industry players carrying out strategic initiatives will drive Polyphenylene Market share.

The polyphenylene market key players include Toray Industries, Solvay, Tosoh Corporation, DIC Corporation, Kureha Corporation, LG Chem, Celanese Corporation, Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation, China Lumena New Material, and Ensigner.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/10241/polyphenylene-market

Key Market Segments: Polyphenylene Market

Polyphenylene Market by Type, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

  • Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPE)

  • Polyphenylene Oxide/Polyphenylene Ether

  • Others

Polyphenylene Market by Application, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

  • Engineering Plastics

  • Filter Bag

  • Composites

  • High Performance Lubricants

  • Automotive

Polyphenylene Market by End User Industry, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

  • Automotive

  • Electronics and Electrical

  • Industrial

  • Coatings

Polyphenylene Market by Region, 2022-2029, (USD Million)

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • South America

  • Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights

  • The global Polyphenylene Market for polyphenylene sulfide was valued at USD 3.8 billion in 2021, and it is anticipated to reach USD 7.60 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 8%.

  • The global Polyphenylene Market size is divided into three parts based on type, end-user, and region. The market for polyphenylene sulfide is further segmented based on type: linear PPS cured PPS and branched PPS.

  • Based on the end-use industry, the market for polyphenylene sulfide is further segmented into automotive, electrical & electronics, industrial, aerospace, and others. The automotive sector dominates the market.

  • From a regional standpoint, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the Polyphenylene Market.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand from Automotive and Transportation Segment

  • Polyphenylene is processed into its derivatives, like polyphenylene sulfide (PPS), polyphenylene oxide (PPO), and polyphenylene ether (PPE). Polyphenylene derivatives are preferred in electric auto parts that require higher temperature stability.

  • In recent years, PPS successfully replaced metal, aromatic nylons, phenolic polymers, and bulk molding compounds in a wide variety of engineered vehicle components.

  • Polyphenylene derivatives become the ideal choice for automotive parts that are exposed to high temperatures. These can provide high strength while being light in weight. These are used in vehicle components, like electrical connectors, ignition systems, lighting systems, fuel systems, hybrid vehicle inverter components, and piston

  • According to the Organisation Internationaledes Constructeurs d'Automobiles(OICA), in 2021, around 80.15 million vehicles were produced across the globe, witnessing a growth rate of 3% compared to ~77.71 million vehicles in 2020, thereby, enhancing the demand for Polyphenylene Market, which are employed for various automotive parts.

  • In Asia-Pacific, China, and India are the major producers of vehicles. According to OICA, China has the largest automotive production base in the world, with a total vehicle production of 26.08 million units in 2021, registering an increase of 3% compared to 25.23 million units produced last year.

  • Further, in Europe, in 2021, France produced 13,51,308 vehicles, which increased by 3%, compared to 13,16,371 vehicles produced in 2020, thereby, increasing the demand for the studied Polyphenylene Market. Moreover, in 2021, Italy’s automotive production increased by 2% over 2020 and reached 7,95,856 vehicles.

Have a Look at the Exactitude Consultancy Research Reports

Polypropylene Market

The global polypropylene market is expected to grow at 5% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 121 billion by 2029 from USD 78 billion in 2021.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/10216/polypropylene-market

Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market

The global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Market is expected to grow at 14.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 0.20 billion by 2029 from USD 0.06 billion in 2021.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/10351/polyhydroxyalkanoates-pha-market

Polymethyl Methacrylate Market

The global Polymethyl Methacrylate Market is expected to grow at 5% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 6.36 billion by 2029 from USD 4.1 billion in 2021.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/10364/polymethyl-methacrylate-market

Polylactic Acid Market

The global polylactic acid market is expected to grow at 16% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 1.98 billion by 2029 from USD 0.52 billion in 2021.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/10378/polylactic-acid-market

CONTACT: Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Exactitudeconsultancy Phone: + 1704 266 3234 sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/exactitudeconsultancy/


Latest Stories

  • Brittany Crew still grappling with weight of expectations after injury-marred Olympics

    For athletes, expectations can be a funny thing. For some, they can motivate and push them to succeed, to fill out the glorious details in a script that has already been written. For others, the lofty predictions of others can be crushing, especially when things don't go as planned. They can derail even the most promising of careers. That's what happened to Canadian shot putter Brittany Crew. When CBC Sports caught up with Crew recently on a sunny afternoon on the campus of York University, the

  • Matt Chapman's two homers lift Blue Jays over Orioles 6-3 in crucial Toronto win

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman feels that he's put the ups and downs of his season behind him. At least, for one night. Chapman had a solo home run and a two-run homer to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. The two dingers snapped a 25-game drought for the Toronto third baseman that dated back to Aug. 20. "To be able to have a game tonight where I felt like I was in control, able to find the barrel consistently, is a good sign," said

  • Canada's Gillian (The Savage) Robertson rallies for second-round UFC submission

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson survived a first-round onslaught to submit Kazakhstan's Mariya (Demonslayer) Agapova on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. The 27-year-old native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who makes her home in Port Saint Lucie, Fla., absorbed a string of elbows to the head as she tried to take Agapova down at the fence in the opening round. But she rallied in the second round to lock in a rear-raked choke that prompted referee Mark Smith to halt the bout

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Fredericton Fire Department wins national competition, a first for the team

    Running, climbing stairs, hoisting hoses, saving lives — all in a day's work for a firefighter. But even on their off time, some firefighters enjoy putting those skills to the test. That's why they compete at the Canadian FireFit Championships, held in Spruce Meadows, Alta, earlier this month. Anthony Storey, of the Fredericton Fire Department's four-person team, remembers how nervous he felt as he waited for his shot at this year's event. He was the last to compete that day and he said the tens

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Woodbine Mile victory earns Modern Games spot in NTRA thoroughbred poll

    TORONTO — An impressive victory in the $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile has earned Modern Games a spot in the National Thoroughbred Racing Association's top three-year-old thoroughbred poll. On Saturday, the Irish-bred 3/5 favourite, ridden by William Buick, became the first three year-old to win Woodbine Mile turf event at Woodbine Racetrack, finishing first by 5 1/4 lengths. With the victory, Modern Games secured the No. 10 spot in the NTRA poll with 47 points. The poll represents horses competi

  • Canada's Matt Campbell gives world No. 1 a scare in Amsterdam darts event

    AMSTERDAM — World No. 1 Gerwyn (The Iceman) Price of Wales survived a scare from Canadian Matt (Ginja Ninja) Campbell before prevailing 6-5 Saturday to advance to the quarterfinals of the 300,000-pound ($454,535) Jack’s World Series of Darts Finals. Price, who won the tournament in 2020, ranks first in the Professional Darts Corp (PDC) Order of Merit. Cambell, a 32-year-old Hamilton native who is a welder by trade, stands 85th on that list. In reaching the second round, Campbell earned a cheque

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi

  • Wynn's goal is always to be disruptive and get to the opposing quarterback

    HAMILTON — The defensive formations and schemes in pro football are detailed and complicated but the ultimate goal for Dylan Wynn has never wavered. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive tackle's main priority, game in and game out, revolves around being disruptive, getting to the quarterback and making his life miserable "Isn't that the story about football, though," Wynn said with a smile. "That's what we've been told since we were kids. "That's why I love my job so much. I get to directly affect

  • B.C. junior hockey team fined and 2 players suspended for alleged hazing

    A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's

  • Orioles score three runs in ninth to beat Blue Jays 5-4

    TORONTO — Canadian closer Jordan Romano has become almost automatic in finishing off victories for the Toronto Blue Jays this season. But the 29-year-old righty from Markham, Ont., was knocked around for three runs in the ninth inning in a 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles (76-69) on Sunday. The last time Romano (5-4) had blown a save that resulted in a Toronto loss was almost three months ago, on June 21. He's gone 34 for 39 in save opportunities this year and was hoping to match the team recor

  • Tuned-in Tapia helps Jays defeat Orioles 6-3, widen gap in wild-card race

    TORONTO — Left-fielder Raimel Tapia performed brilliantly with his bat and glove to carry on a superb September for the Toronto Blue Jays. Tapia's impressive play in the Blue Jays' 6-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday helped improve Toronto's record in September to a Major League Baseball-best 13-4. The back-to-back wins against Baltimore also gave the Blue Jays six series wins in a row and put the club 20 games over .500 for the first time since they finished 2021 at 91-71. "I feel

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Treading water: Edmonton swim clubs struggle to find pool time amid closures

    Edmonton swim clubs are struggling to find time for their athletes to train after the closures of four major pool facilities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympian Swim Club, one of Edmonton's largest competitive swimming clubs, has lost all four of its main training pools. Club president Jared Buhler said it's put the whole club in a tricky position. "It's been crisis after crisis after crisis paired with COVID," Buhler said. The first to go was the pool at the Northern Alberta

  • Lions edge Stampeders 31-29 in OT in debut of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

    CALGARY — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.'s first start as a B.C. Lion was a memorable one. Adams threw for 294 yards, rushed for 32, and engineered a 31-29 overtime win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Acquired from the Montreal Alouettes in an Aug. 31 trade, Adams didn't throw any touchdown passes for the Lions, but he didn't throw any interceptions either. "It means so much. It means a lot," Adams said. "I've been through a lot. Roller-coaster type of year. I had a bad practice on d

  • Canadian defender Vanessa Gilles joins French powerhouse Lyon on loan

    Canadian international defender Vanessa Gilles has joined French powerhouse Lyon on loan from the NWSL's Angel City FC. The loan comes with a Lyon option to purchase the 26-year-old Ottawa product's playing rights. In coming to Lyon, Gilles joins the club that used to be home to Kadeisha Buchanan, her partner at centre back with Canada. Buchanan moved to England's Chelsea in July after 5 1/2 years at Lyon. Gilles fills a void for Lyon, which lost French international defender Griedge Mbock to a