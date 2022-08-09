Polymer Foam Market Size to Surpass USD 157.63 Billion by 2027 | Research into Recyclable Polymer Foams to Create Promising Prospects

Companies covered in the polymer foam market are Celanese Corporation, Toray, Total, Sekisui Alveo, Zotefoams plc, Borealis AG, Arkema, SABIC, KANEKA CORPORATION, BASF SE, Synthos, Polymer Technologies, Inc., Armacell International S.A, Sealed Air and others

Pune, India, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global polymer foam market size is projected to reach USD 157.63 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.73% during the forecast period. The development of biodegradable polymeric foams will play a crucial role in expanding the scope of this market, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Polymer Foam Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”.

Worldwide COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The unprecedented health and economic crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted industrial activities. Businesses have either been forced to shut down or are experiencing massive revenue losses. To enable your business to survive these trying times, Fortune Business Insights™ offers comprehensive market research reports based on our experience and expertise. These reports contain a detailed impact analysis of the coronavirus pandemic on the market of your concern.

Key Market Driver:

Research into Recyclable Polymer Foams to Create Promising Prospects

An emerging trend that is expected to catalyze the polymer foam market growth is the increasing research conducted to study the viability of recycling waste polymer foams such as phenolic foam and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) foam. A study published in the journal industrial Crops and Products’ in 2017, which created polyurethane rigid foams from recycled PET, found that the rigidity of PU foams grew three-fold and strength enhanced two-fold after adding adipic acid and glycerol.

Another study published in the journal ‘Polymer Degradation and Stability’ found that recycled rigid polyisocyanurate foams derived from recovered polyols exhibited improved mechanical properties and cellular structure compared to those made from virgin polyols. Such research studies can be utilized by players to synthesize environment-friendly polymeric foams and augment the potential of this market.

Segments:

By Type:

  • Polyurethane (PU)

  • Polystyrene (PS)

  • Polyethylene (PE)

  • Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

  • Others

By Application

  • Automotive

  • Building & Construction

  • Packaging, Furniture

  • Appliances

  • Apparel

  • Others

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Lead the Market Backed up High Consumption of Polymer Materials

Asia Pacific, with market size of USD 50.36 billion in 2019, is expected to dominate the polymer foam market share during the forecast period owing to the consistently high demand and consumption of polymerized materials. This trend is mainly driven by the exponential growth in building & construction activities in the developing economies of India, China, Vietnam, and Bangladesh.

In Europe, the market is anticipated to grow at a remarkable pace on account of wide utilization of polymer foams in automotive interiors and augmenting the safety quotient in vehicles. In North America, increasing demand for effective insulation materials for food packaging will be the prime factor driving the regional market growth.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Attribute

Details

Market size value in 2019

USD 114.88 billion

Revenue forecast in 2027

USD 157.63 Billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of almost 7.73% 2020-2027

Base Year

2019

Historic Years

2016 - 2018

Forecast Years

2020- 2027

Segments Covered

By End-Use, By Application

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World

Countries Covered

Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Number of Companies Covered

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization Scope

Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

The report states that the global market value stood at USD 114.88 billion in 2019 and provides the following:

  • Quantitative and qualitative analysis of the short-term and long-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market;

  • Actionable insights into the upcoming opportunities in the market;

  • Granular study of the market, drivers, restraints, and segments; and

  • Detailed examination of the regional developments, competitive landscape, and emerging investment pockets for the market.

Key Competitive Landscape

Exciting Product Launches by Key Players to Fuel Competition

Operations of a small number of companies are shaping the competitive dynamics of this market. These companies, with their well-established presence and a strong product portfolio, are injecting money into R&D to engineer innovative polymeric foams with broad applicability in multiple industries.

Table of Content

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc.

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Insights on Regulatory Scenario

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Qualitative Insights on Impact of COVID-19 on Global Polymer Foam Market

    • Supply Chain Analysis & Challenges

    • Steps taken by Government / Companies to Overcome this Impact

    • Potential Challenges and Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

  • Global Polymer Foam Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Type (Volume & Value)

        • Polyurethane (PU)

        • Polystyrene (PS)

        • Polyethylene (PE)

        • Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

        • Others

      • By Application (Volume & Value)

        • Automotive

        • Building & Construction

        • Packaging

        • Furniture

        • Appliances

        • Apparel

        • Others

      • By Region (Volume & Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • Latin America

        • Others

TOC Continued…!

Key industry Developments:

March 2020: BASF introduced a new variant of its polypropylene foam range Neopolen® called the Neopolen®P 9235+. The new material features optimized filling behavior for industrial manufacturing, and enhanced color impression depth, and superior surface properties.

July 2019: India-based Sheela Foam Ltd acquired a majority stake in the Spanish company Interplasp SL for an estimated value of USD 46.7 million. The purchase will allow Sheela Foam to establish a presence in Europe, which is touted to be the world’s largest market for polyurethane foam.

