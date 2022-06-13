Polyethyleneimine Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The polyethyleneimine market was valued at around USD 410 million in 2021, and the market is expected to register a CAGR of less than 2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The impact of Covid-19 on Polyethyleneimine Market was negative, however the market has now been estimated to have reached pre-pandemic levels and is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.

New York, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polyethyleneimine Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06079809/?utm_source=GNW


Key Highlights
The major factors driving the market studied are the increasing demand from applications in detergents and water treatment chemicals and the growing usage in adhesives and sealants.
On the flip side, stringent environmental regulations is hindering the growth of the market.
Development of polyethyleneimine-nano silica composites and rapidly expanding personal care and cosmetics industry are expected to offer various opportunities for the growth of the market.
Asia-Pacific dominates the market across the world, with the largest consumption from countries, such as China and India.

Key Market Trends

Adhesives and Sealants Segment to Dominate the Market

Polyethyleneimine (PEI) is used for a wide range of adhesive and sealant applications. It is used for laminations in the adhesives industry as an adhesion promoter. It is also used in water-based primers for packaging films.
Polyethyleneimine has been used for some time as an extrusion coating primer in the packaging industry. It has particularly found use in bonding polyethylene to paper and other cellulosic substrates. In practice, it is applied from dilute water or water-alcohol solutions.
The packaging industry is the largest consumer of adhesives globally, and this trend is estimated to continue during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the robust demand for packaging applications in the food and beverage sector.
Adhesives is one of the most common bonding mechanisms used in the packaging industry. Polyethyleneimine-based adhesives are used majorly in the packaging of frozen food products, which enhances the market demand for adhesives in the packaging industry and, in turn, stimulates the demand for market studied.
Based on the aforementioned aspects, the Adhesive and Sealants segment is likely to dominate the market in the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the dominant market for polyethyleneimine during the forecast period, as the region dominates the market for applications, such as detergents, adhesives, water treatment chemicals, cosmetics, and paper.
Polyethyleneimine is used as a wet strengthening agent in pulp and paper manufacturing. The growing paper and pulp industry in countries, such as China, India, and South-east Asia, may continue to act as a driver for the market studied.
China is one of the fastest-growing nations in terms of ink production. The country’s ink industry is a mix of international ink manufacturers and domestic players, including Hangzhou TOKA Ink, a JV with T&K Toka, and Tianjin Toyo Ink Co. Ltd, a JV with Toyo Ink, which are the leading multi-national ink suppliers in China. DIC, Sakata INX, Siegwerk, Flint Group, Hubergroup, and other major ink companies also have manufacturing plants in China. The Bauhinia Variegata Ink & Chemicals, a subsidiary of Yip’s Chemical, is the largest domestic ink producer in China.
The detergents and industrial cleaning agents are gaining demand in China due to changing consumer habits and rising attention toward hygiene at home. Due to the pandemic outbreak, the Chinese market witnessed a huge rise in demand rise in detergent and industrial cleaning agents. The sales revenue in the country for detergents and cleaning agents witnessed a ten-fold growth in 2020. In 2021, the sales grew by 400% to 500%.
Soap manufacturing is one of the oldest industries operating in the FMCG sector in India and accounts for more than 50% of the consumer goods sector. As per recent data, there are approximately five million retail outlets selling soaps in the country, of which 3.75 million operate in rural areas.
With the growth potential in the Indian adhesives industry, the manufacturers have been investing in recent years. Thus, new plants and capacity expansions that are in the pipeline are projected to increase the demand for polyethyleneimine in the country. For instance, in December 2021, Sika announced its plans to open a new technology center and manufacturing plant for high-quality adhesives and sealants in Pune, India.
Thus, the aforementioned aspects are expectd to make Asia-Pacific region the dominant one in the global market.

Competitive Landscape

The polyethyleneimine market is consolidated with the presence of both international and domestic players. The major companies (in no particular order) include BASF SE, FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation, Dow, NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD.

Additional Benefits:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
3 months of analyst support
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06079809/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Adams gets starting quarterback job in Montreal, with Harris standing by

    MONTREAL — After a pre-season rife with uncertainty, the Montreal Alouettes finally have their man to start under centre this upcoming CFL season. Head coach Khari Jones chose Vernon Adams Jr., over Trevor Harris as his starting quarterback heading into Montreal's season opener Thursday at Calgary. "(Adams is) our starting quarterback, he had a really outstanding training camp," Jones said. "We really liked what we saw from him, he and Trevor both. They both played really well and we feel good w

  • Meet the Drag Queen Gamer

    Inside the life of this drag queen redefining what a gamer looks like.

  • Growlers comeback falls short against River Lions, still looking for 1st win

    The Newfoundland Growlers are still searching for their first win in franchise history. Led by Khalil Ahmad's 21-point effort, the Niagara River Lions denied the Growlers (0-4) comeback with an 98-97 win in Canadian Elite Basketball League action on Friday. Ahmad's free throw following Jermel Kennedy's foul, sealed the home victory in the Elam Ending for Niagara at the Meridian Centre in St. Catherines, Ont. Growlers' Brandon Sampson led all scorers with 26 points and Jahvon Blair added 24 for N

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • Will the Lightning and Rangers keep us guessing?

    After dropping the first two games at Madison Square Garden, the Tampa Bay Lightning found a way past goaltender Igor Shesterkin to even up the series on home ice.

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • 'He is my son': Julian Champagnie on big brother Justin Champagnie

    NBA prospect Julian Champagnie breaks down what he's been asked to do in workouts with NBA teams, growing up with Justin Champagnie and how they've helped each other excel in basketball.

  • Andrew Nembhard knows what Nick Nurse wants from Raptors players

    Canadian prospect Andrew Nembhard discusses what he learned playing for Nick Nurse with Team Canada, what the Raptors meant to him growing up and details his assorted workouts with NBA teams.

  • Defending world champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes open beach volleyball worlds with dominant victory

    Canada's Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes began the defence of their world title with a dominant win on Day 1 at the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships in Rome, Italy on Friday. The Canadian duo defeated Australia's Georgia Johnson and Alisha Stevens 21-17, 21-6 in women's pool play. Pavan and Humana-Paredes won their their first beach volleyball tour title since the 2019 Vienna Major last week, outlasting Bárbara Seixas and Carolina Solberg Salgado of Brazil in three sets at the Pr

  • Report: Lots of Raptors 'dissatisfied with roles in Toronto'

    It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.

  • RBC Canadian Open: 5 Things To Know

    TORONTO — The RBC Canadian Open tees off at St. George's Golf and Country Club on Thursday morning. It's the first time the men's national golf championship has been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are five thing to know about the tournament: REPPING THE MAPLE LEAF — There are 20 Canadians in the field, more than any other PGA Tour event, increasing the likelihood of a Canadian winning the national championship for the first time since Pat Fletcher did it in 1954. Canadian gol

  • Oilers want him back, but future remains uncertain for Evander Kane

    Since signing with the Oilers in January, Evander Kane has regained some of his lost value and has emerged as one of the offseason's top free agents.

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister has also set a deadline of April 1, 2023 for national sport organizations (NSOs) to sign agreements to work with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC). St-Onge a

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • Draisaitl deserves all the praise for valiant playoff fight

    Leon Draisaitl again proved he is amongst the game's elite by playing through injury at such a high level despite Edmonton's playoff disappointment.&nbsp;

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.

  • Why the Blue Jays should (or shouldn’t) call up Gabriel Moreno

    With the Toronto Blue Jays catcher depth being tested, it might be time to call up top prospect Gabriel Moreno for his first big-league reps.

  • Raising competition age for figure skaters not enough to combat abusive coaches, former skaters say

    By the time she was a teenager, Canadian figure skating champion Sandra Bezic was flying around the world to compete. Pushed by her parents to be at the top of the sport, she made it to the Olympics in 1972, when she was just 15 years old. At 17, Bezic retired from skating. She was struggling with an injury, burnout and pressure from those around her. "I hit a wall. There was no support system in place at the time. It was just, you know, sort of all my fault I failed," she told CBC News in an in

  • Auger-Aliassime suffers shock defeat to world No. 205 in Libema Open semifinals

    'S-HERTOGENBOSCH, Netherlands — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is out of the Libema Open grass-court tennis tournament after being upset in the semifinals by Tim van Rijthoven of the Netherlands on Saturday. Van Rijthoven, ranked 196 places lower than world No. 9 Auger-Aliassime in the ATP rankings, denied the Canadian a chance to play for his second Tour win with a 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (5) victory. The Dutch player broke Auger-Aliassime in the sixth game of the first set to take a 4-2 lead. He held se

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence