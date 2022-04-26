Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin market was estimated at over 80 million ton in 2021, and it is projected to register a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period (2022-2027). The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative influence on the market.

New York, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06271844/?utm_source=GNW
Several nations went into lockdowns due to the pandemic, causing supply chain problems, labor shortages, and work stoppages. Various end-user sectors, including electrical and electronics, consumer products, food and beverage, and others, were badly hit as a result of this. The demand for polyethylene terephthalate resin suffered as well. Automobile manufacturing climbed by 9.8% in the first nine months of 2021 compared to the previous year, according to the OICA. In 2022, the situation is anticipated to improve, restoring the growth trajectory of the market.

Over the short term, the growing food and beverage industry, increase in PET collection and recycling rates in Europe, and demand for sustainable and recyclable materials are likely to drive the market’s growth. The food industry has been witnessing robust growth in the Asia-Pacific and Middle-East and African regions. The rising income levels and the increasing population levels are the primary factors driving the growth of the food industry in these regions. With huge scope for growth in these regions, new investments are being observed in the food and beverage sector, which is intended toward setting up individual confectionery, food processing, and beverage producing facilities.

On the flip side, stringent regulations regarding the usage of PET and increasing usage of substitute products, such as high-density polyethylene, are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

The shift toward flexible packaging and the advent of bio-based PET are likely to act as opportunities for the market’s growth in the future.

The bottles segment accounted for the largest market share of more than 50%. It is estimated to register a healthy CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

The Bottles Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market

As polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is an excellent water and moisture barrier material, plastic bottles made from PET are widely used for mineral water and soft drinks (low and high carbonated).

Apart from the above-mentioned applications, PET bottles are also used for alcoholic beverages, agro-chemicals, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, edible oil, etc.

PET bottles are also recycled for various purposes. For example, they are used in solar water disinfection in developing nations, in which empty PET bottles are filled with water and left in the sun to allow disinfection by ultraviolet radiation. PET is useful for this purpose because many other materials (including window glass) that are transparent to visible light are opaque to ultraviolet radiation.

According to IBWA, bottles were the largest beverage category by volume in 2020. Around 23% of the bottles are utilized for water storage purposes in the United States.

PET bottles filled with sand, dirt, fly ash, or any other material such as domestic plastic garbage, when adequately compacted, may be used as a construction material instead of conventional bricks, according to the Indian Journal of Science and Technology.

Owing to the investments from the polyethylene terephthalate manufacturers in Saudi Arabia, the production capacity of PET resin is expected to increase in the coming years. For instance, in January 2019, Pan-Asia PET Resin (Guangzhou) Co., one of China’s leading PET bottle suppliers, launched a SAR 3.9 billion-worth manufacturing plant in the country, which produces PET and PTA used in the packaging and fabric industries. Such investments are likely to boost the demand for PET resins in the bottles segment.

All the aforementioned factors are expected to increase the demand in the PET resin market during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Dominate the Market

The PET market in the Asia-Pacific region is driven by factors such as population growth, the rise in disposable income, urbanization in developing economies, and growing demand for fast-moving consumer goods.

China is a major producer of PET resins, with PetroChina Group and Jiangsu Sangfangxiang being among the largest global manufacturers in terms of volume, with capacities of more than 2 million ton.

The use of engineering plastic products in the packaging sector (PET containers, bottles, etc.) is increasing at a tremendous rate due to their advantages over conventional packaging plastics used. The demand from industries like food and beverage, consumer goods, and others for packing materials is increasing in China, owing to the increasing exports and domestic consumption.

China’s food and beverage consumption has evolved dramatically over the past 40 years, and it gradually transformed from an industry-driven to a consumption-driven market.

The Asia-Pacific electronics industry grew rapidly in the recent past due to the high demand from countries like India and China. China is a strong, favorable market for electronics producers due to the country’s low labor cost and flexible policies.

Asian PET bottle markets have remained under pressure from a combination of plentiful supplies and buying resistance amid rising COVID-19 cases. However, the situation has changed since 2021, as flexible packaging is opted by many industries due to hygiene issues.

All the aforementioned factors are expected to increase the demand for PET resin in the region during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The PET resin market is a semi-consolidated market. The major players in the market include Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Alpek SAB de CV, Sinopec Group, Far Eastern New Century Corporation, and CR Chemical Materials Technology Inc., among others.

Additional Benefits:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
3 months of analyst support
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06271844/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • ‘Comedy is a powerful recruitment tool’: how the US rightwing use laughs for vast influence

    ‘Comedy is a powerful recruitment tool’: how the US rightwing use laughs for vast influence. Matt Sienkiewicz and Nick Marx spent months researching rightwing comedy and found that whether or not you’re laughing, you can’t ignore its power

  • Heartstopper season 2: Will the Netflix adaptation get a follow up?

    Will there be a season two of Netflix's Heartstopper? Here's what we know so far about release date, trailer, cast and more.

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Cates, Jones lead Flyers over Penguins

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made 37 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Sunday. Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist and Travis Konecny scored an empty-netter for the Flyers, who won their second straight after losing six in a row. Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins. The Penguins entered in third place in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of Washington. Pittsburgh has two games remaining and would play

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Rowing club helps rescue kayaker from Ottawa River

    A kayaker was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition after a high-stakes rescue Sunday morning on the Ottawa River. In a press release, Ottawa Fire Services said a call came in at 10:36 a.m. about a kayaker in distress floating near the Alexandra Bridge. "We don't know what happened, but all we know is that they were holding on to the side of their kayak and kind of kicking to try and gain ground," said fire department spokesperson Nicholas DeFazio. The Ottawa River can be notorious f

  • Haula’s two goals lift Bruins over Canadiens 5-3 in emotional night at Bell Centre

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins added another memorable chapter to their historic rivalry on Sunday night. The Habs celebrated the life of legend Guy Lafleur who passed away Friday. Down 4-1, Montreal (20-49-11) rallied with two goals in the third period but the Bruins escaped the emotional Bell Centre with a 5-3 win. “The rivalry, it's still there from the years so every time we play Montreal, we want to make sure we put our best foot forward,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassid

  • Pete DeBoer just can't ever get along

    With the Vegas Golden Knights' season hanging on the edge of a cliff, head coach Pete DeBoer has taken aim at Robin Lehner. Justin Cuthbert weighs in on the history repeating itself.

  • Quick facts about Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur

    Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur died at age 70. Here is a quick look at the iconic scoring star who led the Canadiens to five Stanley Cup titles: Nicknames: The Flower, Le Démon Blond Drafted: First overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 1971 Stanley Cups won: 5 (1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979) Scoring titles won: 3 (1976, 1977, 1978) Hart Trophy awards: 2 (1977, 1978) Career totals: 560 goals and 793 assists for 1,353 points over 1,126 regular-season games in 17 seaso

  • Peña's 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

    HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday and avoid a sweep. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto's four-game winning streak. Kyle Tucker was on second as the automatic runner with one out when Peña connected off closer Jordan Romano (1-0) for a drive to center field. Romano had converted 31 save chances in a row. Peña, taking over as the Astros shortstop this season after t

  • Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division. “It’s a dream come true, just to score a goal at home against Edmonton to go up 3-2 with 10 minutes left,” Blankenburg said. “That’s very special for me.” Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Newfoundland Growlers begin ECHL playoffs on home ice with a win

    The Newfoundland Growlers are back in the hunt for the Kelly Cup, as the team returns to the ECHL playoffs this weekend for the first time since winning the championship in 2019. "You work all year for this time," said Coach Eric Wellwood. "We finally made it to the dance, and we're looking forward to it." The St. John's-based team is facing off against the Trois-Rivières Lions in a first round playoff series, with the Growlers winning Friday night's opening game at Mary Brown's Centre by a scor

  • Winnipeg's IG Field updates COVID-19 protocols for fans and guests

    WINNIPEG — Fans attending games at Winnipeg's IG Field will no longer have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The new policy will begin on May 1 and includes spectators attending Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Valour FC games. Valour FC opens its Canadian Premier League season at IG Field on May 1. Other events at IG Field will also observe this new protocol, unless the event has its own procedures in place. The Winnipeg Football Club says all policies and procedures will remain subject to change

  • Sharks snap 11-game skid vs Vegas with 5-4 shootout win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Thomas Bordeleau scored the only goal in a shootout to lift the San Jose Sharks to a 5-4 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night. Vegas squandered a 4-2 lead with a little more than two minutes left in regulation, as Nick Bonino scored his second goal of the game at 17:54 of the third period and Timo Meier added the equalizer with 0.9 seconds remaining to silence what moments before was a raucous crowd of 18,367. The Golden Knights outshot San Jose 6-1 in overtime, but

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.