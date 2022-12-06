Polyethylene Market Trends and ForecastThe global polyethylene market is expected to reach an estimated $72.8 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2027

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

LyondellBasell. ExxonMobil. China National Petroleum Corp. INEOS. SABIC. Polyethylene Market Trends and Forecast. The future of the polyethylene market looks promising with opportunities in the packaging, consumer goods, automotive, healthcare, electronics, construction, and others market.

New York, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polyethylene Market: Market Size, Trends and Growth Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362691/?utm_source=GNW
The global polyethylene market is expected to reach an estimated $72.8 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for bio-based polyethylene products and growing residential and non-residential construction activities.

Emerging Trends in the Polyethylene Market
Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of bio based green polyethylene.

Polyethylene Market by Segment

The study includes a forecast for the global polyethylene market by type, end use, and region as follows:

Polyethylene Market by Type [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• HDPE
• LDPE
• LLDPE

Polyethylene Market by End Use [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• Packaging
• Consumer Goods
• Automotive
• Healthcare
• Electronics
• Construction
• Others

Polyethylene Market by Region [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o The United Kingdom
o France
o Russia
• Asia Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o South Korea
• The Rest of the World
o Brazil
o Argentina
List of Polyethylene Companies
Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies polyethylene companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the polyethylene companies profiled in this report includes.
• LyondellBasell
• ExxonMobill
• China National Petroleum Corp
• INEOS
• SABIC
Polyethylene Market Insight
• The analyst forecasts that construction will remain the largest end use segment over the forecast period due to growing number of real estate projects in the developing nations and growing usage of the polyethylene for protecting the construction equipment and materials from moisture and water.
• HDPE polyethylene will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increased usage of the HDPE in the packaging industry owing to the low production cost, higher temperature resistance, and higher density and strength
• Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to presence of huge consumer base for numerous industries and the rapid industrialization and rapid urbanization of the region.
Features of Polyethylene Market
• Market Size Estimates:Polyethylene market size estimation in terms of value ($M)
• Trend and Forecast Analysis:Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.
• Segmentation Analysis:Market size by type and end use industry
• Regional Analysis:Polyethylene market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
• Growth Opportunities:Analysis of growth opportunities in different type, end use industry, and regions for the polyethylene market.
• Strategic Analysis:This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the polyethylene market.
• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.
FAQ
Q1. What is the polyethylene market size?
Answer:The global polyethylene market is expected to reach an estimated $72.8 billion by 2027.
Q2. What is the growth forecast for polyethylene market?
Answer:The polyethylene market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 to 2027.
Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the polyethylene market?
Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing demand for bio based polyethylene products and growing residential and non-residential construction activities.
Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for polyethylene?
Answer:Construction and packaging are the major end use industries for polyethylene.
Q5. What are the emerging trends in polyethylene market?
Answer:Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of bio based green polyethylene.
Q6. Who are the key polyethylene companies?

Answer:Some of the key polyethylene companies are as follows:
• LyondellBasell
• ExxonMobill
• China National Petroleum Corp
• INEOS
• SABIC
Q7.
Which polyethylene product segment will be the largest in future?
Answer: HDPE polyethylene will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increased usage of the HDPE in the packaging industry owing to the low production cost, higher temperature resistance, and higher density and strength
Q8: In polyethylene market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?
Answer:Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over next 5 years.
Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?
Answer:Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.
This report answers following 11 key questions
Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global polyethylene market by type (HDPE, LDPE, and LLDPE), end use (packaging, consumer goods, automotive, healthcare, electronics, construction, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?
Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?
Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?
Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?
Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?
Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?
Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?
Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?
Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?

For any questions related to polyethylene market or related to polyethylene market share, polyethylene market analysis and polyethylene market size, write to Lucintel analysts at helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362691/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Canada scores milestones with each of its two goals at World Cup in Qatar

    DOHA, Qatar — Canada made history in Qatar with its first-ever goal at the men's World Cup. And it turns out its only other goal was also a milestone, albeit one scored by an opponent. FIFA says the own goal by Morocco defender Nayef Aguerd was the 100th of the tournament. It came in the 40th minute at Al Thumama Stadium on Thursday with the Canadian men trailing 2-0. Canadian wingback Sam Adekugbe beat a Moroccan defender down the left flank and put a ball in on goal that deflected off Aguerd's

  • Rust issues? Deshaun Watson's long layoff could be factor

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Aside from battling the Houston Texans and some fans who are likely to taunt him, Deshaun Watson have another not-so-visible opponent in his first NFL game in nearly two years. Rust. 700 days worth of it. Watson will make his long-awaited debut Sunday for the Cleveland Browns after serving an 11-game league suspension for alleged sexual misconduct, and it's not clear how he'll play after a long layoff. His last regular-season game was Jan. 3, 2021, before his relationship with

  • Marner sets Maple Leafs points streak record in OT loss

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mitch Marner broke the Toronto points streak record at 19 games, scoring short-handed and power-play goals in the Maple Leafs' 4-3 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night. Alex Killorn scored from the right circle 33 seconds in the extra period. Anthony Cirelli, who made his season debut followng shoulder surgery, passed the puck to Killorn for the winner. Marner opened the scoring from the low slot off a pass from behind the net by David Kampf at 5:18 of th

  • Speed skater Béatrice Lamarche captures bronze, team pursuit gold at Four Continents

    Béatrice Lamarche claimed her second speed skating medal at this week's ISU Four Continents Championships with bronze in the women's 1,000 metres on Sunday in her hometown of Quebec City. She stopped the clock in one minute 17.393 seconds to finish behind winner Min-sun Kim of South Korea (1:16.066) and Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Aydova (1:16.191). Lamarche fell short of her 1:16.88 season best and 1:15.14 personal best from Jan. 4, 2020 in Calgary. Later, Lamarche partnered with Maddison Pearman o

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • Senators, Alex Formenton fail to reach contract agreement before RFA deadline

    The Ottawa Senators failed to agree to a contract extension with forward Alex Formenton ahead of the NHL's Dec. 1 deadline for unsigned restricted free agents.

  • Bruins improve to record 14-0 at home, beat Avalanche 5-1

    BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic scored two goals apiece, Linus Ullmark stopped 25 shots and the Boston Bruins improved to an NHL-record 14-0 at home this season by beating the Colorado Avalanche 5-1 on Saturday night. Three nights after William and Kate, the future British king and queen, were in the TD Garden to watch the NBA's Celtics, the 18-time Prince of Wales Trophy winners took the ice against the reigning NHL champions. Jake DeBrusk scored his 100th career NHL goal, makin

  • Pascal Siakam's scoring and creation emergence

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss stats showing how Pascal Siakam has developed as a scorer and passer this season. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.&nbsp;

  • Winnipeg Jets score 5-2 comeback win over visiting Anaheim Ducks

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness may have liked the final score, but the coach wasn't happy with the way the Winnipeg Jets started their 5-2 comeback victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. “It's just not right to start a game like that,” said Bowness, whose team was outshot 18-7 in the first period and was down 2-0 early in the second. “Listen, I'm the head coach so I'm responsible for the way we start and getting our team prepared. So that starts with me. The second thing is, I'm not a babysitter. Th

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This week, the Montreal Canadiens face the Edmonton Oilers at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Washington Capitals vs. Calgary Flames at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the link

  • Packers OT Bakhtiari has appendectomy, won't play Sunday

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari underwent an appendectomy Friday and won’t play in Green Bay’s game Sunday at Chicago. “What a crazy day,” Bakhtiari tweeted Friday afternoon. “Thought I may have strained my abdomen or something this morning, so I brought it up to our team doctor. Next thing I know, I’m having surgery. Did not expect this. Everything went well. Thank y'all!” The Packers (4-8) released an injury report Friday that ruled Bakhtiari out for Sunday’s ga

  • It's a bad year to be an NHL goaltender

    In this week's 10 insights and observations, we look at the goaltending dip, breakout seasons and an extremely early playoff picture.

  • Jack Quinn scores twice, Sabres beat Sharks 6-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Quinn scored twice to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Sunday night. Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka, Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves. The Sabres scored three times in the second period to take control. Nick Bonino, Kevin Labanc and Oskar Lindblom scored for the Sharks, who have lost three in a row and six of their last seven games. Aaron Dell made 32 saves. Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin had t

  • AP source: Verlander agrees to 2-year contract with Mets

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Verlander agreed to an $86.7 million, two-year contract with the New York Mets on Monday, reuniting the AL Cy Young Award winner with Max Scherzer and giving the Mets a high-profile replacement for Jacob deGrom. The contract is worth $43,333,333 per season and includes a vesting player option for 2025 at $35 million, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because there was no immediate announ

  • Maple Leafs head to Tampa with Mitch Marner looking to make history

    TORONTO — Darryl Sittler was still confident. As the third period of Wednesday's game melted away with current Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner desperately seeking to extend his point streak to 18 contests, the franchise icon turned to his son, Ryan, and former teammate Jack Valiquette. "Hey listen," Sittler recalled telling them in a phone interview with The Canadian Press. "Score's 1-1. If the Leafs score, Mitch has got a chance of getting one in the empty net. If they don't score, it's tied and

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Kelsey Mitchell wins silver in women's sprint at UCI Track Champions League

    Canadians captured three medals in the final stage of the UCI Track Champions League on Saturday, with Kelsey Mitchell, Sarah Van Dam and Maggie Coles-Lyster landing on the podium in London, England. Mitchell, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion in the sprint, fell to France's Mathilde Gros in the final, trailing by 0.017 seconds, after winning each of her heats to that point. The 29-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., fell short of the final in the first four stages of the Track Champions League sp

  • Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period. Zibanejad and Vit