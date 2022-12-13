Polyetherimide Market Size is expected to Reach at USD 1,063 Million by 2030, Registering a CAGR of 5.7%, Owing to Rising Applications in Automotive Industry

Acumen Research and Consulting
·6 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Polyetherimide Market and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

BEIJING, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Polyetherimide Market Size accounted for USD 655 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 1,063 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030.

Polyetherimide Market Statistics

  • Global polyetherimide market revenue was worth USD 655 Million in 2021, with a 5.7% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

  • Asia-Pacific region was accounted 34.2% of polyetherimide market share in 2021

  • North America polyetherimide market growth is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2030

  • By form, sheet segment capture over 27.9% of total market share in 2021

  • Growing usage in the aviation industry, drives the polyetherimide market value

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1243

Polyetherimide Market Coverage:

Market

Polyetherimide Market

Polyetherimide Market Size 2021

USD 655 Million

Polyetherimide Market Forecast 2030

USD 1,063 Million

Polyetherimide Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030

5.7%

 

Polyetherimide Market Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Polyetherimide Market Base Year

2021

 

Polyetherimide Market Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Grade, By Form, By Application, And By Geography

Polyetherimide Market Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Ensinger Plastics, RTP Company, SABIC, Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials, Quadrant Group, Röchling Group, Solvay SA, Toray Industries, Honeywell International Inc, 3M Co, and Kuraray GmbH.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Polyetherimide Market Overview

Polyetherimide has high elastic flexibility, is flame resistant, emits little smoke, and has excellent hydrolytic stability. Due to the obvious product's stability, the manufacturing range is broader than that of its counterpart. Federal programs based on robust research and innovations have promoted the usage of the goods and have been accompanied by significant expenditures in technical advancement.

Polyetherimide Market Trends

The increase in the number of favorable government laws, as well as widespread application in the automobile and food industries are important factors driving the global polyetherimide (PEI) market value. The use of polyetherimide to decrease contamination of food, reduced overall car weight to reduce carbon emissions, and severe regulatory measures like the FDA and European Union limiting VOCs will enhance the desire for the polyetherimide market growth. In addition, the food business is predicted to expand dramatically. Due to stain and durability difficulties with products, it increase use in appliances and cookware. Furthermore, food adulteration is likely to have a negative impact on consumer health. As a result, the FDA has declared that the products that are safe for additions are used in foodstuffs indirectly. These reasons are projected to fuel the worldwide polyetherimide market demand.

Glass fiber in the product sector is likely to lead the worldwide polyetherimide (PEI) market with the largest share and to rise in the coming few years. This expansion might be due to the leading polyetherimide producers' focus on continuous product introductions to provide high-quality plastics for a variety of applications. For example, in February 2018, SABIC announced plans to increase polyetherimide resin production capacity in the Netherlands and the Asia Pacific region. This aspect will boost the sustainability of the polyetherimide industry.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/polyetherimide-market

Polyetherimide Market Segmentation

The global polyetherimide market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on grade, form, and application. By grade, the segment is separated into unreinforced and reinforced (glass fiber and carbon fiber). According to the polyetherimide market forecast, the reinforced category is predicted to develop significantly in the next years.

In terms of form, the market is categorized into integral film, sheet, tube, granule, and rod. Moreover, the market is split into automotive (interiors, under hood components, bumper and fuel systems), electronics (switches, coils & fuses and semiconductors), aerospace (antenna construction and interiors), pharmaceuticals (fixtures and surgical probes), consumer products (kitchenware and appliances), industrial (oil & gas, telecommunication, fluid handling and marine cleats), and food, based on the application.

Polyetherimide Market Regional Overview

Based on the region, the worldwide polyetherimide market segmentation is into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. According to the current polyetherimide industry analysis, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to hold a significant share of the global market followed by Europe and North America territory. Its predominance in the Asia-Pacific region originates from its widespread use in the automobile sector for a wide range of applications such as dashboards and fenders due to its strength. Furthermore, population growth and fast urbanization are important factors that will benefit the car sector. This aspect will promote growth for the Asia-Pacific polyetherimide (PEI) industry. Besides that, the increase in consumption from the medical industry brought on by consumers' increased awareness of infectious conditions is the key factor driving the polyetherimide (PEI) industry in the Europe region. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are expected to increase significantly during the projection period.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1243

Polyetherimide Market Players

The widespread usage of glass fiber polyetherimide in the semiconductor market has drawn the attention of the major participants in the polyetherimide (PEI) market. Furthermore, industry participants are undertaking strategic priorities such as partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions to increase their market position and improve their presence in the worldwide polyetherimide (PEI) market. These characteristics are expected to provide tremendous potential prospects for the global polyetherimide (PEI) market's leading industry players. Some of the prominent polyetherimide market companies are RTP Company, Ensinger Plastics, SABIC, Röchling Group, Quadrant Group, Solvay SA, Honeywell International Inc, Toray Industries, 3M Co, Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials, and Kuraray GmbH.

Questions Answered By This Report

  • What was the market size of Polyetherimide Market in 2021?

  • What will be the CAGR of Polyetherimide Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

  • Who are the major players in Global Polyetherimide Market?

  • Which region held the largest share Polyetherimide Market in 2021?

  • What are the key market drivers Polyetherimide Market?

  • Who is the largest end user Polyetherimide Market?

  • What will be the Polyetherimide Market value in 2030?

Browse More Research Topic on Chemical Industries Related:

The Global Coated Glass Market size accounted for USD 32,951 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 71,425 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Self-healing Materials Market size accounted for USD 1,054 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 9,304 Million by 2030 with a considerable CAGR of 27.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Residential Air Purifier Market size accounted for USD 3,260 Million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 6,648 Million by 2030.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com


Latest Stories

  • AFC-leading Bills overcome elements, beat White, Jets 20-12

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score on consecutive possessions and the Buffalo Bills persevered through wet, chilly and windy conditions to beat a banged-up Mike White and the AFC East-rival New York Jets 20-12 on Sunday. Allen’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Knox in the closing minute of the second quarter led to Buffalo scoring on four consecutive drives, capped by a pair of field goals by Tyler Bass, including a 49-yarder. The AFC-leading Bills (10-3) w

  • Rantanen scores late in 3rd, OT, Avalanche beat Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. Rantanen’s second goal of the game came with nine seconds left in regulation, forcing the extra period. He sealed the comeback win 29 seconds into overtime. Pavel Francouz made 30 saves and the Avalanche snapped a five-game winless streak. Vladimir Tarasenko and Brandon Saad

  • Browns top WR Cooper questionable vs Bengals with hip injury

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson could be without top target Amari Cooper on Sunday in Cincinnati after the wide receiver sustained a hip injury in practice. Cooper leads Cleveland with 61 catches for 832 yards and seven touchdowns. He didn't practice Friday and is listed as questionable against the Bengals (8-4), who have lost five straight to the Browns (5-7). Coach Kevin Stefanski didn't provide any details on Cooper's injury, only saying it happened near the end

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • Canucks reportedly looking to trade Bo Horvat amid stalled contract talks

    It's looking more and more like captain Bo Horvat's time with the Vancouver Canucks is nearing the end.

  • P.E.I. puts on final touches ahead of Canada Winter Games

    With only two months left to go, Prince Edward Island is putting on the final touches ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 Canada Winter Games. Few are as excited as staff and volunteers, as they've been counting down the sleeps for years — and soon there won't be many left to count. "It's getting very intense, it's getting real for a lot of people," said Brian McFeely, CEO of the 2023 Canada Winter Games. "Every day is a day less, so the planning is moving forward at a feverishly [fast] pace."

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • Canada's Olympic gold medallists in speedskating have eye on world record

    CALGARY — After an Olympic gold medal, going where no team as gone before drives Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais. The trio captured gold in women's speedskating team pursuit in Beijing in February after four years of making the event a priority in their training. Canadian women have a strong history in the six-lap race, which features two teams of three racing both the clock and each other, but Ottawa's Weidemann and Blondin and Maltais of La Baie, Que., are Canada's first

  • Steelers' Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith at the end of Pittsburgh's first drive. He was evaluated by medical personnel and cleared to return, playing one more series before being ruled o

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • Trevor Williams says Nationals signed him for starting role

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Williams showed last season that he could be a versatile part of a pitching staff, mixing in nine starts and 21 relief appearances. Still, he wanted the next club he joined to put him in the rotation — and that's exactly what the Washington Nationals plan to do. The right-hander said during a video conference Monday to discuss his new two-year contract in free agency with Washington that general manager Mike Rizzo let him know he'll get his wish. “The clarity when we tal

  • Fontecchio lifts Jazz past Warriors in short-handed matchup

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Simone Fontecchio dunked with 1.4 seconds remaining off Nickeil Alexander-Walker's steal and the Utah Jazz beat the Golden State Warriors 124-123 on Wednesday night in a matchup of short-handed teams. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins sat out for Golden State, while Utah was missing Lauri Markkanen and Mike Conley. Curry skipped the game because of soreness in his left ankle, Green has tightness in his left hip and Andrew Wiggins has a strained right adductor

  • Durant, Irving among several Nets sitting out Pacers' game

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All-Stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are among eight Brooklyn Nets players who have been ruled out of Saturday night's game at Indiana. The team says Durant's absence is management of a right knee injury on the second night of back-to-back games. Irving is out because of tightness in his left thigh muscle. All five starters from Friday night's 120-116 victory over Atlanta have been ruled out. The Nets said Joe Harris (left ankle) and Ben Simmons (left knee and calf) also w

  • Rangers beat Avalanche 2-1 in SO for third straight win

    DENVER (AP) — Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin scored in the shootout, giving the New York Rangers a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. Braden Schneider scored in regulation and Igor Shesterkin stopped 41 shots through overtime and both Colorado attempts in the tiebreaker to help the Rangers win their third straight after losing five of six. “We found a way to win tonight with unbelievable goaltending,” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said. “Obviously, that was the biggest ke

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    Nick Paul headlines this week's fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups.

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Thompson scores 34, Warriors beat Celtics in Finals rematch

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range. Thompson scored 12 of his points in the opening quarter shooting 5 of 9 and had 24 by halftime. Curry shot 12 for 21 and had seven assis

  • 50 years later, sprinter Matthews welcomed back to Olympics

    More than 50 years after banning him for his low-key racial injustice protest at the Munich Olympics, the International Olympic Committee says it will allow American gold-medal sprinter Vince Matthews back at the games. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee was copied in on a letter from the IOC, which said it would allow the 75-year-old Matthews to attend future Olympics. “This is good news, and a long time coming,” USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland said Monday. The Americans Matthews and Wayne Col

  • Is Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson injury-prone?

    Forward Nick Robertson will be out of the Maple Leafs lineup for six-to-eight weeks after suffering a shoulder injury but is the latest setback for the 21-year-old part of a more worrying trend?

  • Bedard, Wright headline Canada's roster for world junior hockey championships

    Connor Bedard and Shane Wright headline Canada's roster for the upcoming world junior hockey championship. Hockey Canada announced its cuts Monday following two practice days and two exhibition games as part of the national program's selection camp in Moncton, N.B. Bedard and Wright were virtual locks to make the group of 20 skaters and two goaltenders that includes eight returnees from the team that won August's pandemic-delayed 2022 tournament. Canada is looking to add a 20th gold medal at the