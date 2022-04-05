Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer Monomers Market CAGR at 9.5% - Industry Updates, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2028

Pune, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer Monomers Market report delivers a complete overview of key components like drivers, limitations, historic and current trends, technical development, and future growth. Research report contains company analysis, size, share, revenue and sales of the company, current advancements. Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer Monomers market analysis also focuses on the global key top industry players in the market, with details such as company profiles, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue.

The global Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer Monomers market size is estimated to be worth USD 1673.3 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 2884.3 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.5% during the review period.

Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer Monomers is raw materials for synthesis of concrete high water reducing agent (WRA). WRA affects mainly the fresh properties of concrete by reducing the amount of water used by 5% to 12% while maintaining a certain level of consistency. The use of WRA may accelerate or retard the initial setting time of concrete.

Commonly used Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer Monomers includes isobutylene alcohol polyoxyethylene ether (HPEG or VPEG or XPEG), methoxy polyethylene glycol (MPEG), allyloxy polyethylene glycol (APEG) and tresylated polyethylene glycol (TPEG).

The top players are concentrating mostly on technical developments in order to increase efficiency. The long-term growth patterns for this market can be taken by continuing the current development progresses and financial strength to participate in the best strategies.

The Major Players in the Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer Monomers Market Are:

  • Lotte Chemical(KR)

  • Clariant(DE)

  • HAPEC(CN)

  • Shijiazhuang Haisen(CN)

  • Liaoning Oxiranchem(CN)

  • Taijie Chemical(CN)

  • Jiahua(CN)

  • Liaoning Kelong(CN)

  • Xingtai Lantian(CN)

  • Dow Chemical Company

  • Basf

  • Inoes

  • Far Eastern Group

  • Lingan Technology

  • Huangma

Segment by Type

  • TPEG

  • MPEG

  • HPEG

  • APEG

  • Other

Segment by Application

  • Concrete

  • Mortar

  • Gypsum products

Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer Monomers market reports offers key study on the market position of the Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer Monomers manufacturers with facts and figures, definition, expert opinions and the latest expansions through the globe. The report also calculates the market size, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share, cost structure and growth rate.

Regional Analysis:

  • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

  • South America (Brazil etc.)

  • Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Detailed TOC of Global Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer Monomers Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

1 Study Coverage

2 Global Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer Monomers Production

3 Global Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer Monomers Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

4 Competition by Manufacturers

5 Market Size by Type

6 Market Size by Application

7 North America Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer Monomers Market Size by Type, Application, Country

8 Europe Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer Monomers Market Size by Type, Application, Country

9 Asia Pacific Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer Monomers Market Size by Type, Application, Country

10 Latin America Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer Monomers Market Size by Type, Application, Country

11 Middle East and Africa Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer Monomers Market Size by Type, Application, Country

12 Company Profiles

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

15 Key Findings in The Global Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer Monomers Study

16 Appendix

CONTACT: Absolute Reports Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 UK +44 203 239 8187 Email: sales@absolutereports.com Web: https://www.absolutereports.com


