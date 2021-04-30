Polyamorous: What It Means And Why It's Not All About Sex

Becky Burgum
·16 min read
Photo credit: Nick Dolding - Getty Images
Photo credit: Nick Dolding - Getty Images

Storybooks, fairytales and the media have hardwired many of us into believing we will eventually meet ‘The One’ – the person we’re supposed to spend the rest of our lives with.

You may think that the idea of a soulmate is unrealistic, believe that you will encounter several Ones in your life or find the idea of needing a signifiant other at all rather insulting ('So what, we’re incomplete if we choose to be on our own?').

Polyamorous relationships are a further rejection of the monogamous relationship convention. Polyamory allows for you to be in consenting relationships with more than one person, concurrently.

Sounds complicated? Perfect? Confusing? A recipe for disaster? How a polyamorous relationship works might sound complex at first, but it's often misunderstood.

Though the concept has been around for centuries, polyamory has come further into the forefront of people's consciousness in recent years. From TV shows like House of Cards to celebrities admitting that they’re in open relationships, polyamory – otherwise known as 'consensual non-monogamy' (CNM) – is very much in the cultural ether.

But how common is polyamory?

Photo credit: Tara Moore - Getty Images
Photo credit: Tara Moore - Getty Images

A January 2020 YouGov poll found that approximately one-third of US adults (based on a group of 1,300 people) say that their ideal relationship is non-monogamous to some degree. However, only about five per cent of Americans currently live a non-monogamous lifestyle.

Many of us might like the sound of a polyamorous relationship in theory, but how does it work in practise?

Here's everything you need to know about polyamory and what it means to be in a polyamorous relationship:

What is polyamory?

The Merriam Webster dictionary defines the term as: 'The state or practice of having more than one open romantic relationship at a time.'

While technically correct, sex and polyamory educators argue that this definition ignores a vital component: consent.

'Polyamory is an ethically, honestly, and consensually driven relationship structure that allows us to engage in many loving relationships,' sex-positivity educator, Lateef Taylor, told Shape in 2019. 'The consent component here is vital.'

This means that people in a polyamorous relationship should be aware of and agree to the relationship's dynamics, emotions and needs, from the outset and again every time the dynamic changes. Essentially, there shouldn't be any 'I'm just nipping out for a few hours' secrets among those involved.

The Macmillan dictionary describes the term 'polyamory' more accurately, noting: 'Having more than one serious, sexual-emotional relationship at the same time.'

Polyamory is also known as 'consensual non-monogamy', as explained by Dr Elisabeth Sheff, author of The Polyamorists Next Door, to Psychology Today in 2018.

'Polyamory is a form of consensual non-monogamy (CNM) with emotionally intimate relationships among multiple people that can also be sexual and/or romantic partners,' she stated.

She explains that polyamory encompasses open relationships (where you agree you can have sex with anyone you want, but probably won't report back to your partner about the experience every time), to solo polyamory, where you identify as polyamorous, but are not currently in multiple relationships.

Charyn Pfeuffer, 47, from Seattle and author of 101 Ways to Rock Online Dating: How to find love (or not) in the digital world has dated both monogamously and non-monogamously over the years.

'I’ve found that having the space to explore various relationship models with freedom and openness works best for me,' Pfeuffer tells ELLE UK. 'I’m pansexual and attracted to all sexes and gender identities, so it’s impossible for me to confine love, attraction, and intimacy to a neat and tidy labeled box.'

Photo credit: PLUME_CREATIVE LTD - Getty Images
Photo credit: PLUME_CREATIVE LTD - Getty Images

Kitchen table polyamory (KTP) is a branch of polyamory that Pfeuffer has practised.

KTP is a dynamic in which partners and 'metamours' (a partner's partner) all know each other, and, in theory, would feel comfortable meeting up together. For Pfeuffer, her experience of this type of relationship turned into a MFF (male-female-female) triad, which involved her dating a married couple, individually and together, for a year.

The author explains that given her huge capacity to love and care for others, non-monogamy (specifically polyamory) allows her to tear down the social constructs we’ve been taught, and allows her to love multiple partners with total transparency.

'Polyamory isn’t for everyone; ditto for monogamy,' Pfeuffer continues, noting that there are rarely alternatives considered, nor the idea that one can choose to design their own relationship. 'Like any relationship, it’s a commitment (but with multiple partners) and requires constant work.'

Is polyamory a new concept?

'Free love' or non-monogamy has been practised for millions of years, with anthropologists arguing that polyamory was common among hunter-gather societies.

As psychologist and author Christopher Ryan previously stated: 'These overlapping, intersecting sexual relationships strengthened group cohesion and could offer a measure of security in an uncertain world.'

And as early as the 1800s, several groups in America – such as Mormons – practised a multiple partner relationship style.

As a concept, polyamory is currently in its third wave of obscure popularity, according to Dr Sheff.

'During the first wave, utopians, feminists, and anarchists advocated consensual non-monogamy as a cure for everything from capitalist oppression to men’s tyrannical ownership of women,' she argues.

Photo credit: MangoStar_Studio - Getty Images
Photo credit: MangoStar_Studio - Getty Images

'The second wave began with the "free love" portion of the sexual revolution of the 1960s and 1970s, flourishing among hippies, swingers, and disco dancers. The third and current wave, largest by far, started with the spread of Internet communication.'

Where does the term 'polyamorous' come from?

The word 'polyamorous' is a blend of 'poly' (from the Greek phrase meaning 'more than one') and 'amor' (the Latin word for 'love'), according to the Macmillan Dictionary.

The term 'polyamory' is believed to have been officially coined and popularised by US poet Morning Glory Zell-Ravenheart in 1990, in an article entitled A Bouquet of Lovers.

Photo credit: Ana Maria Serrano - Getty Images
Photo credit: Ana Maria Serrano - Getty Images

In 1999, she was allegedly asked by the editor of the Oxford English Dictionary to provide a definition, reports the Dictionary.

At the time, the wordsmith defined polyamory as: 'The practice, state or ability of having more than one sexual loving relationship at the same time, with the full knowledge and consent of all partners involved.'

Is polyamory just for people who are obsessed with sex?

In much the same way as many other relationships, polyamory encompasses more than just the physical. A healthy relationship - be it monogamous or poly - requires trust, communication, consent and respect.

Pfeuffer has been in two dozen or so non-monogamous and polyamorous relationships and has previously said that while being 'poly' requires openness, 'it’s not a free-for-all f*ckfest'.

'For me, it’s about cultivating meaningful, ongoing relationships with the potential for falling in love,' she told Glamour in 2018.

Photo credit: Philip Lee Harvey - Getty Images
Photo credit: Philip Lee Harvey - Getty Images

'Polyamory requires a huge amount of emotional vulnerability to figure out who I am and what I want from different relationships,' she explains to us.

'Ditto for communication and Google calendar skills. My relationships ebb and flow, and there’s a safe space to renegotiate relationships agreements to ensure that everyone’s needs are met.'

Pfeuffer states that there no one, universally right way to do polyamory.

Does polyamory require set rules?

The boundaries of all polyamorous relationships can be different, like they are in other types of unions.

Dedeker Winston, co-host of the Multiamory podcast and author of The Smart Girl's Guide to Polyamory, currently has two partners who she's been in relationship with for seven and four years, respectively.

'I haven't had any kind of "rule setting" conversation with either of my partners,' says Winston. 'But we have, over the course of the relationship, figured out mutual best practices that make sense.'

Practices include communicating honestly, being proactive in talking about sexual health and having regular relationship check-ins to make sure everyone is feeling fulfilled.

'I like to turn more towards figuring out my personal boundaries and coming up with best practices with each partner,' Winston, who is also a relationship coach, continues. 'In my work with clients, I see restrictive rules often fail miserably as many people find themselves agreeing to rules that they can't abide by once they are actually exploring multiple relationships.'

Photo credit: Roo Lewis - Getty Images
Photo credit: Roo Lewis - Getty Images

She argues that this often leads to rules-lawyering or finding loopholes, and Winston says that polyamory can be complex depending on the personalities and rules that may be involved. Jealousy still exists, but Winston believes the good outweighs the bad.

'I can say hands down that I've experienced more joy, trust, compassion, growth, and moments of tenderness than I ever did in monogamous relationships in my past,' she notes.

Which celebrities have been in polyamorous relationships?

Actor Bella Thorne, activist Bethany Meyers, her husband actor Nico Tortorella, and writer Jessamyn Stanley have previously identified as polyamorous.

In a saved Instagram Story in 2019, Stanley wrote: 'Polyamory gets confused with wanting to have sex or needing to have sex with a lot of different people, which is really not what it's about.'

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have previously commented on the openness involved in their relationship, but have not specifically identified as being polyamorous.

In 2013, Jada Pinkett-Smith told HuffPost Live that her husband 'is his own man' and 'can do whatever' he wants.

Photo credit: Pascal Le Segretain - Getty Images
Photo credit: Pascal Le Segretain - Getty Images

After receiving backlash for her comments, the actress addressed her thoughts on Facebook that year, writing: 'Do we believe loving someone means owning them? Do we believe that ownership is the reason someone should "behave"?'

'Will and I BOTH can do WHATEVER we want, because we TRUST each other to do so [sic],' Pinkett Smith continued, referring to her relationship as a 'grown' one as opposed to 'open relationship'.

Most recently, Jada Pinkett Smith's daughter Willow Smith opened up about being polyamorous on her show Red Table Talk: 'With polyamory, I feel like the main foundation is the freedom to be able to create a relationship style that works for you and not just stepping into monogamy because that's what everyone around you says is the right thing to do.'

Smith explained she felt the main reason for breakups in monogamous relationships was cheating and shared that she became interested in the idea because she was 'introduced to it through kind of a nonsexual lens'.

'Let's say you haven't always been the kind of person that wanted to have sex all the time, but your partner is. Are you gonna be the person to say, you know, "Just because I don't have these needs, you can't have them either?"' said Smith, adding that in her friend group, where she is the only poly person, she had 'the least sex out of all of [her] friends'.

What TV series and films show polyamorous relationships?

Louis Theroux's Altered States: Love Without Limits might be the most famous exploration of the subject on television to date.

A description of the 2018 BBC Two programme online reads: '[Theroux] discovers that for many, more partners means more love and more happiness.'

Spike Lee's 1986 film She's Gotta Have It and the 2018 BBC drama Wanderlust also reference the relationship type (both available to watch on Netflix).

Photo credit: Photo by Roo Lewis - Getty Images
Photo credit: Photo by Roo Lewis - Getty Images

Pfeuffer notes that shows like You Me Her, Unicornland, the fourth season of House of Cards, and Cartoon Network's series Steven Universe (which broke ground for LGBTQ+ visibility in children's shows) explore what life is like beyond traditional monogamy well.

'There are hundreds of relationship variations within polyamory, yet media narratives tend to drive some recurring stereotypes,' Winston tells ELLE UK.

What are the best dating apps for polyamory?

Dating app Feeld is one of the largest open-minded communities worldwide, with over 700,000 connections made every month. Launched in 2014, it started out as a dating app for couples looking to experiment and explore dating together, becoming known as the 'app for threesomes'.

Later, it was labelled the 'polyamorous dating app', but in 2021 describes itself as 'the go-to place for couples, lovers or curious friends of all genders and sexual identities looking to open up their relationships or simply experiment'. It's popularity is ever growing; the number of messages sent on the platform has grown by 130% since January 2019 and the number of active users on the platform has grown by 160% during the same time frame.

Making it this far as a dating app actively encouraging non-manogomy wasn't without it's challenges. For a long time, investors considered it adult entertainment and it took two years to get the investment it needed. At one point, the money transfer app TransferWise temporarily blocked Feeld’s ability to collect money for paid memberships because Feeld was considered 'adult content'.

Similarly, ethical non-monogamy dating app #open, which launched in 2016, was suspended by Google Play Store for violating the 'Sexual Content and Profanity policy' – despite playing by Google's rules – in March 2o21.

'The simple fact of the matter is this is out of our control & yet another example of how quickly & effortlessly thousands of marginalised individuals can be silenced,' tweeted the Twitter account for #open. 'Facebook, Instagram, & other large tech companies alike, continue to suppress content, ideologies & in turn, communities, through vague ‘guidelines’ that seem to conveniently apply to unconventional brands & thoughts.'

The #open developers appealed the suspension, but told Vice that this lost time is damaging. Before, they said they'd ranked as number one in Google Play for the search 'Polyamorous dating' and 'Polyamorous Dating app'.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by #open - Polyam & ENM Dating (@hashtagopen)

Is polyamory only for couples adding a third party?

Dedeker explains that people often make the assumption that polyamory is something that couples do, rather than something that individuals do.

'This means that many people assume that one of my two partners is the "real" partner, and my other partner must just be for fun,' she says.

Recalling her own experience of the misunderstanding of polyamory, she adds: 'Someone even went so far as to ask me, "If one of your partners had to die, which one would you choose?"

'That kind of disgusting questioning is something we would never ask someone of their children, their parents, their siblings, friends, etc. But our monogamy-dominant cultural narratives lead many people to believe that you can only really care about one person romantically.'

Photo credit: Klaus Vedfelt - Getty Images
Photo credit: Klaus Vedfelt - Getty Images

Is polyamory the same as an open relationship?

Not necessarily, although both are considered non-monogamous.

According to the Handbook of the Sociology of Sexualities, an open relationship is typically defined as having sexual intercourse with others (other than one's partner/spouse) but that those sexual encounters don't develop into relationships. Meanwhile, polyamory involves having multiple relationships. Love and emotional connections are the driving forces in the latter.

In 2018, Renee Divine, L.M.F.T., a sex and relationships therapist in Minneapolis, clarified the difference to Women's Health, noting: 'An open relationship is one where one or both partners have a desire for sexual relationships outside of each other, and polyamory is about having intimate, loving relationships with multiple people.'

What's the difference between polyamory and polygamy?

Technically, polyamory means multiple loves and polygamy means multiple spouses.

Dr Sheff explaine: 'Polygamy is almost universally heterosexual, and only one person has multiple spouses of a different gender. The most common form of polygamy by far is polygyny, a marriage in which one man marries multiple women.'

Photo credit: Louis Quail - Getty Images
Photo credit: Louis Quail - Getty Images

This is most commonly found in the Mormon fundamentalist community.

The Channel 4 2017 documentary Three Wives, One Husband introduces viewers to Enoch Foster of the Rockland Range – a remote community of committed polygamists in Utah. At the time, the show explored how Foster had fathered 16 children with his two wives, who 'took turns' getting pregnant, and how he was beginning to court the family's nanny.

'Polygamy has been around ever since people created marriage,' noted Dr Sheff. 'Notable men like Abraham, Jacob, David, and Solomon from the Torah/Old Testament had multiple wives and did a lot of begetting with them all.'

Do polyamorists have their own pride flag?

Yes. In 2014, the first poly pride flag is believed to have been created by a man known as Jim Evans, with three horizontal coloured strips – blue, red and black.

Photo credit: Ecelop - Getty Images
Photo credit: Ecelop - Getty Images

Though widely unwritten about, the polyamory pride flag is available to buy on the UK Flag Shop.

What is a 'polyactivist'?

Polyamory is not a legally protected status, like being heterosexual or homosexual is.

Several individuals have stated that you can lose your job for being polyamorous and courts can use it against you in child custody proceedings.

'Being polyamorous in particular, or otherwise consensually non-monogamous, is not a protected status,' polyamorist writer Amy Gahran told Insider last year.

'It is something you can get fired for. It is something that can jeopardise child custody arrangements, it can complicate divorce proceedings, it can complicate people's ability to get access to jobs or education.'

Photo credit: - Getty Images
Photo credit: - Getty Images

Polyactivists are trying to change this, explained Dr Sheff.

'In an attempt to document the discrimination against people in consensually non-monogamous (or kinky) relationships, the National Coalition for Sexual Freedom has initiated the Narrative Project,' she noted.

The coalition collects self-reported stories of discrimination (and consent violations) that have affected people in polyamorous, open, and other CNM relationships.

A huge sign that the law is catching up to the reality of polyamorous families is when a British Columbia Supreme Court judge ordered that all three members of a polyamorous 'triad' should be registered as parents of the two-and-a-half-year-old boy they are raising together as a family, on 26 March 2021.

'I find that there is a gap in the [Family Law Act] with regard to children conceived through sexual intercourse who have more than two parents,' Justice Sandra Wilkinson wrote.

'The evidence indicates that the legislature did not foresee the possibility a child might be conceived through sexual intercourse and have more than two parents. Put bluntly, the legislature did not contemplate polyamorous families.'

Is polyamory a sexual orientation?

Polyamory is not currently recognised as a sexual orientation, and some polyamorists wouldn't consider it as such.

But Ann Tweedy, a professor at the Hamline University School of Law, argued in the 2011 University of Cincinnati Law Review that polyamory fits the legal definition of a sexual orientation.

Photo credit: Patrick Foto - Getty Images
Photo credit: Patrick Foto - Getty Images

Given that polyamory is a sexual orientation for some, Tweedy believes it should be protected under employment discrimination statues, which she feels currently rely on a narrow interpretation of sexual orientation incongruent with the sex and gender diversity of modern society.

'Polyamory appears to be at least moderately embedded as an identity,' Tweedy wrote. 'Because polyamorists face considerable discrimination, and because non-monogamy is an organising principle of inequality in [many Western'] cultures.'

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

In need of more inspiration and thoughtful journalism? Subscribe to ELLE's print magazine now and pay just £6 for 6 issues. SUBSCRIBE HERE


You Might Also Like

Latest Stories

  • 2021 NFL draft: Round 1 instant grades

    Here are knee-jerk reactions to Night 1 of the NFL draft. Feel free to hold it against us years from now.

  • Kevin Porter Jr. drops 50 on the Bucks one day after $50K strip club fine

    The 50-point outburst came one day after the league fined him $50,000 for attending a Miami strip club.

  • 2021 NFL draft live blog: Follow first-round picks on Yahoo Sports

    With a loaded 2021 NFL draft class stockpiled with quarterbacks, plenty of teams are hoping their future will be brighter after this weekend.

  • Brewers place Corbin Burnes on IL, decline to say why

    One of the hottest pitchers in MLB just got sidelined.

  • Alabama ties 2004 Miami for most first-round picks in single NFL draft

    The Crimson Tide have 10 first-rounders in the last two years.

  • NFL draft: 49ers end the suspense with the third pick, take North Dakota State QB Trey Lance

    The 49ers finally ended a big mystery on Thursday night with the third pick.

  • Report: Tim Tebow worked out for Jaguars, trying for comeback as TE

    Tim Tebow is back. Again. Some more.

  • Why Nikola Jokic is the MVP

    In a season in which no one has been themselves, the Nuggets have remained the Nuggets, which is why Jokic is the MVP.

  • Kyle Lowry on 600th game with Raptors, conversation with OG after rookie season

    Point guard Kyle Lowry discusses playing his 600th game as a Toronto Raptor and the Philadelphia Eagles' first-round pick in this year's NFL Draft.

  • Anaheim Ducks goalie Ryan Miller to retire at end of season

    Anaheim Ducks goalie Ryan Miller will retire at the conclusion of the season, ending the 18-year career of the winningest American-born goaltender in NHL history.

  • Freddie Gillespie on new contract, viral Miley Cyrus video

    Toronto Raptors forward Freddie Gillespie discusses his emotions after signing a two-year contract, and the response he received from a viral video that showed him dancing and singing to Miley Cyrus’ ‘Party in the U.S.A.’

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Betting millions on QBs who can turn clubs around on a dime

    Last season wasn’t just the strangest in the 100 years of pro football, it was also the highest-scoring by almost any measure — average score, total points and especially passing touchdowns. And because the NFL is a copycat league, you didn’t have to be a general manager, scout or even Mel Kiper Jr. to make an educated guess about how Day 1 of the draft would unfold. On the one hand, some of the strangeness was gone. Commissioner Roger Goodell was on stage in Cleveland along with a dozen top prospects and smaller-than-usual, but just-as-frenzied-as-ever crowd of draftniks. On the other, the selections made clear that tossing the pigskin around the NFL is in like never before. Quarterbacks occupied the top three slots — Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence to Jacksonville; BYU’s Zach Wilson to the New York Jets, and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance to San Francisco — and five of the first 15. Receivers filled the next three and totalled five among the 32 picks. Most every selection after that — weighted toward cornerbacks, edge rushers and left tackles, who protect the QB’s blind side — was designed solely to make life harder or easier for those first two groups to play pitch and catch. There’s increasingly scant rewards for rushing the football compared to throwing it these days. That’s why only two running backs and one guard made the cut in the first round. The NFL and its draft have been heading in this direction for nearly two decades. Rule changes made it easier for high-flying offences to operate, while wisely cutting down on the brain-rattling hits that made the game hard to watch without wincing. Why build a team patiently when a great quarterback can turn a franchise around on a dime? We saw 43-year-old Tom Brady turn the trick in Tampa last season, and 24-year-old Josh Allen nearly do it in Buffalo. Small wonder the clubs’ brain trusts are more willing than ever to risks millions in search of the next one. Some draftniks were skeptical whether Wilson, who grew up in Utah, could be that guy, especially under the withering glare of Jets fans and New York’s quick-tempered media. They quickly learned one thing Wilson doesn’t lack is confidence. “When a team isn’t doing super well and you can go in there and actually be a key piece to actually flip that organization around, I think that’s so special,” he said. But that wasn’t even the gutsiest move of Thursday night. That belonged to the last quarterback taken — Alabama’s Mac Jones, at No. 15 by New England — who promptly took to Twitter to hype his own draft trading card. “Can’t imagine a better place to be than #PatsNation,” Jones tweeted, a move sure to endear him to grumpy Patriots coach Bill Belichick. Speaking of Alabama, the Crimson Tide tied the record of six first rounders, set by the Miami Hurricanes’ in 2004. In this case, all but one of the six were offensive players. Alabama’s conference, the SEC, had an additional six players chosen, and they lined up mostly on the attacking side of the ball, too. The conference that once served as a kind of Amazon fulfilmentcentre for fearsome defenders, bruising running backs and 10-3 final scores, is now, like the NFL, squarely in favour of lighting up the scoreboard. Toward that end, LSU receiver Ja’Marr Chase was drafted with the fifth pick by Cincinnati, where he’ll be reunited with his former Tiger teammate, quarterback Joe Burrow; and Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle was taken at No. 6 by Miami, where he’ll, too, get to sing the Crimson Tide fight song with his college quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa. As if the position needed any more attention, the hottest rumour hanging over the draft was whether Aaron Rodgers, one of the best quarterbacks in the game, will have anything more to do with his employers of the last 15 years, the Green Bay Packers. Last year, the club used its late first-round pick on Utah State QB Jordan Love, a move that reportedly upset Rodgers. “I’m not going to speak for Aaron, but I think obviously we have a really good team and I do think he’ll play for us again,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said, after the Packers’ first-round selection of Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes this time around. “Like I said, we’re going to work toward that and we’ve been working toward that on a number of different fronts. The value that he adds to our football team is really immeasurable, you know what I mean?” Trust us, we get it. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Jim Litke, The Associated Press

  • Bill Belichick just took a huge step away from the Tom Brady era. Now Mac Jones has to live up to the ghost of the GOAT

    The union between Jones and the Patriots materialized at the perfect intersection of need, familiarity and skill set, not to mention a dire moment in time.

  • NFL Draft Round 1: Trey Lance, Justin Fields & Mac Jones surprises highlight otherwise chalky night

    Liz Loza, Matt Harmon & Dalton Del Don recap the good, the bad and the ugly from night one of the 2021 NFL Draft.

  • UFC releases Diego Sanchez as Dana White blasts his ‘bats*** nuts' coach Joshua Fabia

    The ignominious release ends Sanchez’s legendary UFC career. Sanchez is 30-13 in MMA and 19-13 in the UFC.

  • Smith leads stellar D-backs' bullpen in 5-3 win over Rockies

    PHOENIX — Caleb Smith doesn't mind admitting he was angry at being pulled from Arizona's starting rotation after one ineffective start at the beginning of the season. In fact, he still is. But instead of moping, he got better. Now he's among the reasons the Diamondbacks are suddenly playing good baseball. Smith was one of five Arizona relievers who threw a scoreless inning on Thursday night, which allowed Arizona time to rally for a 5-3 win over the Colorado Rockies. After a 5-10 start to the season, the D-backs are now 13-12. “Anything they want me to do, I'll do,” Smith said. “And I'll do it with a smile — well maybe not a smile on my face — but to the best of my ability. And I won't complain about it.” The Rockies built a 3-0 lead by the third inning after Charlie Blackmon, Trevor Story and Ryan McMahon all had run-scoring hits. But the Diamondbacks responded with a run in the third and two more in the fourth to tie the game. Josh Rojas' solo homer to right field — his second of the season — cut the D-backs' deficit to 3-2. Arizona's decisive rally came in the seventh when Eduardo Escobar tripled into the right-centre gap, scoring Josh VanMeter. David Peralta followed with a single that brought home Escobar, and the D-backs had their final 5-3 margin. Arizona right-hander Luke Weaver lasted just four innings, giving up three runs on five hits and four walks. But the D-backs' bullpen was excellent: Chris Devenski, Taylor Clarke, Smith (2-1), Kevin Ginkel and Stefan Crichton all pitched a scoreless inning. “These guys came out on the attack,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. “I could feel it in the dugout.” Smith stuck out the side in the seventh. He had about as good of an inning as a reliever can have: 13 pitches, nine swinging strikes, three strikeouts and a zero on the scoreboard. The left-hander said he watched some tape from his more successful 2019 season that gave him a few hints on how to improve his performance. Smith said that while he was mad about the decision to move him to the bullpen, he also understood. He didn't throw the ball particularly well during spring training and gave up four runs in three innings during his only start. “If you take it negatively and mope around, you're not any help to the team,” Smith said. Since his move to the bullpen, Smith has given up just one run over 12 2/3 innings while striking out 16. Crichton earned his third save. Colorado's Robert Stephenson (0-1) took the loss, giving up two runs, including one earned, in the seventh. Arizona finished with 12 hits. “You saw the Diamondbacks throw five guys and they each put up a zero," Rockies manager Bud Black said. "We threw three guys, Stephenson got nicked, and that’s the ball game.” ADDING ADAMS The Rockies selected the contract of veteran first baseman Matt Adams from the team’s alternate training site. The 32-year-old was signed by Colorado in late March. He’s a career .259 hitter with 118 homers and 397 RBIs in stints with St. Louis, Washington and Atlanta. To make room on the roster, the Rockies optioned outfielder Sam Hilliard to their alternate training site. They also designated right-hander Ashton Goudeau for assignment. Goudeau was claimed off waivers by the Rockies in April from the Los Angeles Dodgers. Adams came into the game as a pinch hitter in the ninth but struck out looking to end the game. TRAINER'S ROOM Diamondbacks: Devenski (restricted list) was added back to the roster after three outings at the alternate site. Devenski left the team shortly after opening day because of personal issues. He gave up two runs over two innings in his first two outings of the season before his absence. ... The team optioned RHP Yoan Lopez to the alternate site to make room for Devenski. Lopez had a 6.30 ERA in 11 appearances. UP NEXT The Rockies and Diamondbacks meet for the second game of the four-game series on Friday night. Colorado will send RHP Jon Gray (3-1, 2.54 ERA) to the mound. He'll face Arizona LHP Madison Bumgarner (2-2, 6.31), who is making his first appearance since throwing a seven-inning no-hitter against the Braves on Sunday. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports David Brandt, The Associated Press

  • Packers GM: 'We are not going to trade Aaron Rodgers'

    Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst says he can't envision any scenario in which he would deal quarterback Aaron Rodgers. “We are not going to trade Aaron Rodgers,” Gutekunst said Thursday night after the first round of the NFL draft. ESPN reported in the hours leading up to the draft that Rodgers doesn’t want to come back to the Packers. The ESPN report, citing unidentified sources, said the Packers have offered to extend the reigning MVP's contract and that team CEO Mark Murphy, Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur each met with Rodgers during the off-season. Gutekust responded to the report by saying that “we are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond.” He expanded on those remarks late Thursday following the Packers' first-round selection of Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes. “I’m not going to speak for Aaron, but I think obviously we have a really good team and I do think he’ll play for us again,” Gutekunst said. “Like I said, we’re going to work toward that and we’ve been working toward that on a number of different fronts. The value that he adds to our football is really immeasurable, you know what I mean? He brings so much to the table not only as a player but as a leader. He’s so important to his teammates, to his coaches, so yeah, that’s the goal.” San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch acknowledged he had checked with the Packers about Rodgers' potential availability and was quickly rebuffed. The 49ers selected North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance with the third overall pick. “We inquired and it was a quick end to the conversation,” Lynch said. “It wasn’t happening.” Without going into specifics, Gutekunst said Packers officials had communicated with Rodgers on Thursday. Rodgers, 37, has spent his entire career with Green Bay since the Packers selected him with the 24th overall pick in the 2005 draft. But his long-term future has been a topic of speculation ever since the Packers traded up four spots in the first round to select Rodgers’ potential successor, Utah State quarterback Jordan Love, with the 26th overall pick in last year’s draft. Rodgers acknowledged after last year’s draft that he was surprised by the Love selection and that it complicated his hopes of finishing his career at Green Bay. “I certainly look back to last year’s draft and just kind of, maybe some of the communication issues we could have done better,” Gutekunst said. “There’s no doubt about it. The draft’s an interesting thing. It can kind of unfold differently than you think it’s going to unfold and it happens pretty fast. But certainly I think looking back on it sitting where we sit today there could have been some communication things we did better.” Rodgers has three years remaining on his contract after signing a four-year, $134 million extension in August 2018. Even as Rodgers threw an NFL-leading 48 touchdown passes and earned his third MVP award last season, he referred to his future as a “beautiful mystery.” Following the Packers’ NFC championship game loss to Tampa Bay, Rodgers said that “a lot of guys’ futures are uncertain, myself included.” Rodgers attempted to clarify those postgame remarks less than a week later when he said on “The Pat McAfee Show” that “I don’t think there’s any reason why I wouldn’t be back” in 2021. “There’s conversations to be had. I’m going to have them with the right people,” Rodgers said at the time. “But it’s the same conversations we have every single year. There’s no big, ‘I’m going to come to the table with I need this, this and this.’ We have honest conversations about where we’re at every single year, whether that’s with Brian, Matt, Mark. I’ve had these conversations for years. That’s part of being a leader on the squad and having a pulse on the team and the direction we’re going.” This continues an eventful stretch for Rodgers, who got engaged to actress Shailene Woodley and had a guest-hosting stint on “Jeopardy!” Rodgers said he’d like to be the permanent host and that he believed he could work it around his football schedule. Green Bay drafted Rodgers while eventual Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre was still on its roster. Rodgers spent his first three seasons backing up Favre, who announced his retirement in March 2008. When Favre came out of retirement later that year, the Packers traded him to the New York Jets and ushered in Rodgers’ arrival as their starting quarterback. ___ AP Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow contributed to this report. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Steve Megargee, The Associated Press

  • 2021 NFL Draft: Rashod Bateman to the Baltimore Ravens

    Rashod Bateman is an interesting receiver prospect, but it could be tough for him to make an immediate impact on the run-heavy Ravens.

  • The 5 first-round quarterbacks are a harbinger for where the NFL draft is headed

    Every team is looking for a franchise quarterback, and for different reasons, more college prospects are worth betting on than ever before.