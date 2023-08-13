Polluting water companies will be automatically fined under Labour plans

Automatic fines would have meant water companies being fined 301,000 times last year alone - PA/Rui Vieira

Water companies will be automatically fined every time they dump sewage into rivers and seas, under plans being considered by Labour for its general election manifesto.

Firms that pay dividends but continue to repeatedly pollute waterways could be levied with higher fines than those who do not reward shareholders, under the proposals.

Automatic fines would have meant water companies being fined 301,000 times last year alone — one for each spillage formally logged by the Environment Agency.

By contrast, just four water companies were prosecuted for breaching overflow permits between 2018 and 2022 by the regulator, which in the current system decides when to levy fines.

The Daily Telegraph understands the plan for automatic fines was included in Labour’s National Policy Forum document when it was approved last month.

That means it is being formally considered by Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, for the manifesto for next year’s general election. Labour is the bookmakers’ favourite to win.

The Telegraph is running a Clean Rivers Campaign aimed at improving water quality by shining a light on sewage spillages and calling for urgent action.

Labour’s automatic fines proposal is one of a string of tough measures aimed at convincing water companies to clamp down on sewage spillages.

Others include striking off water company directors who continually breach and ignore their responsibilities and introducing mandatory monitoring of sewage outlets.

Jim McMahon, Labour’s shadow environment secretary, told The Telegraph: “The Tories have not only given the green light for water companies to continue dumping raw sewage, but they’ve also allowed them to be rewarded for it, letting firms and bosses simply walk away with bumper dividends and bonuses.

“And to add insult to injury, the Tories think its families around the country that should foot the bill for cleaning up their mess.

“The next Labour government will bring an end to the Tory sewage scandal by delivering mandatory monitoring on all sewage outlets, introducing automatic fines for discharges paid for by eroding dividends, setting ambitious targets for stopping systematic sewage dumping and ensuring that water bosses are legally held to account for negligence.”

Story continues

Labour proposals go further than Conservative policies in government

Senior Tory figures have defended their record on sewage spillages, pointing to raising the top level of fines companies can face for spillages to £250 million.

Currently the Labour proposals go further than the Tory policies in government in terms of their severity in cracking down on water companies that break rules with sewage releases.

The issue of spillages into Britain’s rivers and seas — a reflection of much of the country’s Victorian-era sewage system — has jumped up the political agenda in recent years.

Conservative MPs who were frustrated that more was not being done to rectify the problem have rebelled at a number of points in the last two years, forcing concessions from the Government.

The Conservatives, Labour and the Liberal Democrats are all pushing proposals to scale back the problem — a reflection of how widespread voter anger is about spillages.

The exact details for how Labour’s automatic fines system will work are being ironed out behind the scenes, with a fuller picture expected to be unveiled at the party’s autumn conference.

One area being scrutinised is how to make a connection between the amount of money a water company pays its shareholders in dividends and how much they would be fined.

Therese Coffey defends Government record

Therese Coffey, the Environment Secretary, defended the Conservatives’ record on the issue after more than a decade in power in a speech back in February.

Ms Coffey said: “People are concerned about the impacts of sewage entering our rivers and seas and I am crystal clear that this is totally unacceptable.

“We need to be clear that this is not a new problem. Storm overflows have existed for over a century. The law has always allowed for discharges, subject to regulation. That is how our Victorian sewers are built – wastewater and rain are carried in the same pipe. When it reaches a certain height, it pours into another pipe and into rivers.

“And while we have done more about it than any other government – we were the first government to require companies to start comprehensively monitoring spillage so that we could see what was actually going on – there is still significant work to do.”