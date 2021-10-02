UP Polls: After Yogi's 'Abba Jaan', Tejaswi Surya Makes 'Bhai Jaan' Jibe at SP

In a remark that has come under fire for its communal overtones, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Friday, 1 October, said that the Samajwadi Party of Uttar Pradesh adopts a partisan attitude towards "Bhaijaan" and "Mian" – terms used by the Muslim community to address the fathers and friends, respectively.

"“While the principle of 'sabka saath, sabka vishwas' is being followed in extending the benefits of welfare schemes in the present dispensation headed by Yogiji, the previous government the norm was ‘Bhaijaan ke saath... Mian ka Vishwaas aur Apna Vikas.”" - BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, as quoted by The New Indian Express

Surya, who is the president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) President, further said that the development of all sections of the society had taken place only after the assumption of office by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The remark comes nearly three weeks after a similar comment made by Adityanath, which had faced backlash as many felt it to be derogatory towards the minority Muslim community.

Adityanath on 12 September had said, “Under PM Modi’s leadership, there is no place for appeasement politics... Before 2017 was everyone able to get ration? Only those who used to say ‘Abba Jaan’ were digesting the ration.”

Notably, Surya's remark was also made in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, at the state executive committee meeting of BJYM UP, ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections to be held in 2022.

The 'Abba Jaan' Controversy

Adityanath, on 12 September, had taken a swipe at Samajwadi Party, accusing it of favouring the minority Muslim community.

Stating that the Modi-led government favours no particular community, the chief minister had said that before he came to power in 2017, "Only those who used to say ‘Abba Jaan’ were digesting the ration.”

Soon after the clip of Adityanath’s speech surfaced, Omar Abdullah, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, accused Adityanath of “blatant communalism” and “hatred” directed towards Muslims.

“I’ve always maintained the BJP has no intention of fighting any election with an agenda other than blatant communalism & hatred with all the venom directed towards Muslims. Here is a CM seeking re-election claiming that Muslims ate up all the rations meant for Hindus,” the National Conference leader had tweeted.

Meanwhile, Congress Leader Kapil Sibal, too, had criticised Adityanath for his comments.

"Our Government wants: An inclusive Afghanistan. With his "abba jaan" remark. What does Yogiji want: An inclusive UP Or Divide and rule?" tweeted Sibal.

(With inputs from The New Indian Express)

