Polls showed Biden had a lead. Why didn't Americans wake up to a winner?

It's coming down to the upper Midwest — again.

Despite large leads in national polling, Democratic nominee Joe Biden is still in a tight race with President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning, with no clear picture of who is winning and when Americans will know.

National polling averages all the way up to Tuesday morning, however, painted a clear picture: Biden was ahead — and ahead with a larger lead than what 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton had before Election Day.

So the polls are wrong, right? It's not that simple.

Live election results: 2020 presidential election results and electoral map

While Biden may have had a clear advantage in national polling, his lead in the key battleground states that win a candidate the presidency in the Electoral College was a bit slimmer.

On the national level, RealClearPolitics, the polling aggregator, showed Biden with an average of a more than 7 point advantage. FiveThirtyEight showed Biden ahead on average by more than 8 points across the U.S.

However, many votes are still being counted in battleground states due to the influx of early voting during the COVID-19 pandemic, making it unclear how the results compare to polling.

"I think everyone needs to take a deep breath," Joshua Dyck, director for the Center for Public Opinion at UMass Lowell, said early Wednesday.

While there appears to have been a national polling error around 3 points, the same size as 2012, Dyck noted, it's premature to characterize polling errors as votes are still being counted.

"We knew all along that absentee votes would be counted last in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania and that they skew heavily Democratic," he said.

However, Michael Traugott, a research professor at University of Michigan's Center for Political Studies, said, "it is clear that Trump support was underestimated, so the question is why."

That answer won't come until there's "a detailed post election review," he said.

Trump attacked the polls Wednesday morning tweeting that, "The 'pollsters' got it completely & historically wrong!" Twitter later flagged the tweet as "disputed and might be misleading."

However, the data are less clear in reality.

Wisconsin showed bigger leads for Biden leading up to Election Day. Before Tuesday, his advantage was above 6.5 points per RealClearPolitics and above 8 by FiveThirtyEight's measure in Wisconsin. As of mid-morning Wednesday, he was holding on by a razor-thin margin with 5% of the vote left to count. In Michigan, margins were similar but a bit closer. Around 5% of the vote was still being counted just after 10 a.m.

Pennsylvania, with its 20 electoral votes, was much closer in preelection polling, however. RealClearPolitics had Biden up just over 1% and FiveThirtyEight had his lead below 5. Yet a clear picture of where the votes fell there will take time, as only 64% of the vote had been counted Wednesday morning.

Many political analysts eyed Pennsylvania as the key state in 2020.

Nate Silver of FiveThirtyEight explained in an article Monday, with the headline, "I’m Here To Remind You That Trump Can Still Win," that, "without Pennsylvania, Biden does have some paths to victory, but there’s no one alternative state he can feel especially secure about."

One alternative Democrats had eyed was Florida, where Biden held slim leads in the polls. RealClearPolitics's average showed a less than 1-point Biden lead and FiveThirtyEight showed a larger 2.5-point margin. But Trump claimed victory there as Biden's support in Miami-Dade waned compared to 2016.

"I think the Miami-Dade surprise result is likely driving the polling error in Florida, which appears to be about a 5 or 6 point error from the polling average to the result," Dyck said Tuesday night.

Another possibility Democrats are still eyeing comes in Georgia and North Carolina. RealClearPolitics and FiveThirtyEight were divided in terms of who led in an average of the polling there. Voters are still waiting for about 6% of the vote to come in in both states as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, and the margins between the two candidates in the state-level polling in both were even smaller than that.