UP polls: Priyanka Gandhi to decide if she wants to be CM candidate, says Salman Khurshid

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 19 (ANI): Ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, former Union Minister and Congress leader Salman Khurshid said that party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will decide whether she wants to be the chief ministerial candidate or not.

"Congress would contest the UP assembly polls under party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's leadership and she herself would decide on the issue of whether she would be party's chief ministerial candidate or not," said Khurshid while speaking to reporters in Prayagraj yesterday.

Speaking about the party's president, he said, "We already have a party president so we do not need another party president and we are satisfied. It seems people from outside (Congress) are not satisfied."

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Congress social media department unanimously passed a resolution to make Rahul Gandhi party president. Earlier this week, Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress also passed a similar resolution.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place early next year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)