Polls open in triple by-election contest

The polls have opened in three by-elections where defeats would heighten Conservative fears that Rishi Sunak will struggle to lead them to another Commons majority.

The seats of Uxbridge and South Ruislip in west London, Selby and Ainsty in North Yorkshire, and Somerton and Frome in Somerset, are all up for grabs, with polls closing at 10pm.

Results are expected in the early hours of Friday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Prime Minister braced MPs at a meeting of the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers on the eve of the polls that they face a “tough battle”.

The three seats were left empty by outgoing Conservative MPs - former prime minister Boris Johnson and Nigel Adams - and former Tory David Warburton.

Constituents will need photo ID in order to vote.

There are 17 candidates in Uxbridge and South Ruislip:

Blaise Baquiche, Liberal Democrat

Danny Beales, Labour

Cameron Bell, Independent

Count Binface, Count Binface Party

Piers Corbyn, Let London Live

Laurence Fox, Reclaim Party

Steve Gardner, Social Democratic Party

Ed Gemmell, Climate Party

Sarah Green, Green Party

Kingsley Hamilton, Independent

Richard Hewison, Rejoin EU

Howling Hope, Official Monster Raving Loony Party

77 Joseph, Independent

Rebecca Jane, UKIP

Enomfon Ntefon, Christian Peoples Alliance

Leo Phaure, Independent

Steve Tuckwell, Conservative Party

There are 13 candidates in Selby and Ainsty:

Andrew Gray, Independent

Claire Holmes, Conservative Party

Mike Jordan, Yorkshire Party

Dave Kent, Reform UK

Keir Mather, Labour Party

Nick Palmer, Independent

Guy Phoenix, Heritage Party

Sir Archibald Stanton, The Official Monster Raving Loony Party

Matt Walker, Liberal Democrats

Arnold Warneken, Green Party

John Waterston, Social Democratic Party

Luke Wellock, Climate Party

Tyler Wilson-Kerr, Independent

And there are eight candidates in Somerton and Frome: