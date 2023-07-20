Polls open in triple by-election contest
The polls have opened in three by-elections where defeats would heighten Conservative fears that Rishi Sunak will struggle to lead them to another Commons majority.
The seats of Uxbridge and South Ruislip in west London, Selby and Ainsty in North Yorkshire, and Somerton and Frome in Somerset, are all up for grabs, with polls closing at 10pm.
Results are expected in the early hours of Friday.
The Prime Minister braced MPs at a meeting of the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers on the eve of the polls that they face a “tough battle”.
The three seats were left empty by outgoing Conservative MPs - former prime minister Boris Johnson and Nigel Adams - and former Tory David Warburton.
Constituents will need photo ID in order to vote.
There are 17 candidates in Uxbridge and South Ruislip:
Blaise Baquiche, Liberal Democrat
Danny Beales, Labour
Cameron Bell, Independent
Count Binface, Count Binface Party
Piers Corbyn, Let London Live
Laurence Fox, Reclaim Party
Steve Gardner, Social Democratic Party
Ed Gemmell, Climate Party
Sarah Green, Green Party
Kingsley Hamilton, Independent
Richard Hewison, Rejoin EU
Howling Hope, Official Monster Raving Loony Party
77 Joseph, Independent
Rebecca Jane, UKIP
Enomfon Ntefon, Christian Peoples Alliance
Leo Phaure, Independent
Steve Tuckwell, Conservative Party
There are 13 candidates in Selby and Ainsty:
Andrew Gray, Independent
Claire Holmes, Conservative Party
Mike Jordan, Yorkshire Party
Dave Kent, Reform UK
Keir Mather, Labour Party
Nick Palmer, Independent
Guy Phoenix, Heritage Party
Sir Archibald Stanton, The Official Monster Raving Loony Party
Matt Walker, Liberal Democrats
Arnold Warneken, Green Party
John Waterston, Social Democratic Party
Luke Wellock, Climate Party
Tyler Wilson-Kerr, Independent
And there are eight candidates in Somerton and Frome:
Lorna Corke, Christian Peoples Alliance
Martin Dimery, Green Party
Sarah Dyke, Liberal Democrat Party
Bruce Evans, Reform UK
Neil Guild, Labour Party
Rosie Mitchell, Independent
Faye Purbrick, Conservative Party
Peter Richardson, UKIP