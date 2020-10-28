Tanzania elections: Internet restricted as John Magufuli faces Tundu Lissu challenge

Some 29.1 million people are registered to vote - more than ever before

Tanzanians have reported sites, including WhatsApp and Twitter, are being restricted as millions of people vote in the general election.

There have also been reports of violence and that police arrested an opposition leader in the semi-autonomous archipelago of Zanzibar.

Voters have until 16:00 local time (13:00 GMT) to cast their ballots.

President John Magufuli, whose party has governed Tanzania for decades, is seeking a second term in office.

His main challenger is expected to be Tundu Lissu of the biggest opposition party, Chadema, who survived an assassination attempt three years ago. He returned from Belgium in July where he had undergone rounds of treatment for gunshot wounds.

In all, 15 candidates are running for president - including former foreign minister Bernard Membe, an ex-colleague-turned-critic of Mr Magufuli who defected from the ruling party.

Results for the presidential and parliamentary elections are expected to be announced within one week.

What's happening with the internet?

Twitter warned on Tuesday it was "seeing some blocking and throttling" of its services in Tanzania ahead of Wednesday's polls, and appealed for the respect of "basic human rights".

Ahead of tomorrow's election in #Tanzania, we're seeing some blocking and throttling of Twitter. #TanzaniaDecides2020



Internet shutdowns are hugely harmful, and violate basic human rights and the principles of the #OpenInternet #KeepItOn https://t.co/Q2SJfsFUiD



— Twitter Public Policy (@Policy) October 27, 2020

Internet users across the country have also reported difficulties when trying to download photos or videos on the hugely popular messaging platform WhatsApp, according to internet block observers Net Blocks.

Confirmed: Widespread disruption to social media registered across #Tanzania on eve of elections; high impact to Twitter, WhatsApp, Instagram and Google services on Vodacom, Airtel, Tigo, Halotel and Zantel; incident ongoing 📉 #TanzaniaElections2020



📰 https://t.co/LEIpXAlEhf pic.twitter.com/2WRsPSZ2VU



— NetBlocks.org (@netblocks) October 27, 2020

To get round the internet block, people can use a virtual private network (VPN) but one such VPN has said that people's efforts to sign up are being thwarted as text message verification is also being blocked.

Internet is being blocked in #Tanzania since yesterday, the eve of an important election. Authorities are now trying to block VPN services. ProtonVPN signups are impacted because SMS verification code messages are being blocked (email verification works, for now). https://t.co/nXG6ygRYVR — ProtonVPN (@ProtonVPN) October 28, 2020

Tanzanian authorities have not addressed the apparent internet restrictions, and the country's regulatory body has not responded to the BBC's request for comment.

Who is John Magufuli?

President Magufuli, from the party Chama Cha Mapenduzi (CCM), has styled himself as a stout African nationalist and a devout Catholic waging war against foreign powers seeking to exploit Tanzania.

He has been praised for pushing through big infrastructure projects while critics have said he has chipped away at freedom of expression.

He did not impose a lockdown to restrict the spread of coronavirus and later said that God had spared Tanzania the virus.

However, the government has also stopped publishing figures for the number of people infected with the virus.

Who is Tundu Lissu?

Mr Lissu of the biggest opposition party, Chadema, who survived an assassination attempt three years ago, is expected to be the strongest opposition challenger.

He returned from Belgium in July where he had undergone rounds of treatment for gunshot wounds.

The BBC's Athuman Mtulya in Dar es Salaam says both Mr Magufuli and Mr Lissu have drawn huge crowds during their campaigns.

Mr Lissu's campaign was suspended for seven days after being accused of sedition by the electoral commission. He had reportedly said that Mr Magufuli was planning to rig the elections, but the commission said there were no such attempts.

