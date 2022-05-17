Polls are open in Kentucky and voting complaints are already coming in

Polls are open for Primary Day in Kentucky but complaints about voting began coming in last week.

Democrats and Republicans will go the polls in the May primary on Tuesday to select candidates for the General Election in the fall.

Anyone can vote in non-partisan races but voters must have been registered for a particular party by April 18 to vote in the party primary.

In Fayette County, the ballot includes primaries for the Sixth Congressional District seat held by U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, who is seeking a sixth term, as well as hotly contested statehouse primaries.

Non-partisan races on the ballot in Fayette County include the judicial, city council and the mayor’s race, where Mayor Linda Gorton is seeking a second term.

Polls today will be open until 6 p.m. local time and everyone in line before 6 p.m. will be able to vote.

Turnout, early voting numbers

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael G. Adams said on Monday that his office now expects turnout to be less than 20%.

“We hoped for greater participation, but the lack of a competitive statewide primary contest dampens enthusiasm,” Adams said on social media. “We are dialing back our prediction of 23% turnout to less than 20%.”

According to the Secretary of State’s office, just over 116,000 people voted already either through mail-in absentee ballots or in-person early voting.

Election complaint hot line

To report issues or potential election law violations, the Kentucky Attorney General’s office has a hot line: 800-328-8683, which is open until 7 p.m. on Election Day. The Attorney General’s office investigates and enforces Kentucky election laws but cannot comment on specific complaints or pending investigations.

Kentucky held three days of early voting May 12-14 and 69 complaints already have been received, according Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office. Most calls involve procedural, legal or residency questions.

Before polls opened, Breathitt County recorded the most calls with five, including two complaints involving vote buying and one of electioneering.

Vote buying or selling complaints also were received from Bath, Magoffin and Monroe counties. Complaints involving campaign violations were received from Anderson, Boone, Bourbon, Bullitt, Cumberland, Garrard, Magoffin, Meade, Menifee, Scott, Taylor and Wayne counties.

Where to go vote

To find your polling place, you can look up your poll by county at elect.ky.gov.

Fayette County voters can use the county clerk’s “My Registration Information” lookup tool to pull up their voter information, including the precinct and street address for their polling place. To use the tool, you will be asked to enter your birthday and full Social Security number.

To vote in Kentucky, you need a state or federal photo ID, military ID, or public or private college ID.

There will be some changes at the polls this year, including the introduction of electronic poll books and the reintroduction of paper ballots.

