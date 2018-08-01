Polls open for Darlington Fan Vote - select your favorite throwback scheme NASCAR fans again have the opportunity to pick the very best Darlington throwback paint scheme for the 2018 Bojangles’ Southern 500 on Sept. 2 at Darlington Raceway. RELATED: See the schemes and vote now! Polls are open for the 2018 contest from now until Aug. 31. The first stage of voting lasts until Aug. 15. …

Polls are open for the 2018 contest from now until Aug. 31. The first stage of voting lasts until Aug. 15. Starting on Aug. 16, the field will be narrowed to the eight highest vote-getting schemes. Those schemes will be placed in a bracket, and fans will determine how the field gets cut to four, then two, then to an eventual champion.

Past winners of the contest include Kyle Larson, Danica Patrick and Tony Stewart. Don’t delay, pick your favorite Darlington paint scheme today and see if your favorite driver can win this contest, as well as the Bojangles’ Southern 500 at 6 p.m. ET on Sept. 2 on NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and the NBC Sports App.

