PCs win Southwest Miramichi-Bay du Vin, open up early lead in Miramichi Bay-Neguac
The CBC Decision desk is projecting a Progressive Conservative victory in Southwest Miramichi-Bay du Vin, and the party is also leading in Miramichi Bay-Neguac.
Early numbers from Elections New Brunswick show the PC candidates in the ridings of Miramichi Bay-Neguac and Southwest Miramichi-Bay du Vin are leading their closest rivals in the Liberal Party.
The results so far in Miramichi Bay-Neguac are:
Réjean Savoie (PC)-1560
Shawn Wood (Liberal)-1147
Chad Duplessie (Green)-586
Tom L'Huillier (People's Alliance)-116
Richard "Hoss" Sutherland (Independent)-58
The results so far in Southwest Miramichi-Bay du Vin are:
Mike Dawson (PCs)-1521
Hannah Fulton Johnston (Liberals)-1167
Larry Lynch (People's Alliance)-240
Julie Guillemet-Ackerman (Greens)-142
Voters in the two ridings went to the polls after their former MLAs stepped down last summer to run in the 2021 federal election.
CBC News will provide a running tally of the votes as they come in to Elections New Brunswick.
Tests for parties
The two elections mark a midterm test for the governing Progressive Conservatives who are roughly halfway through their mandate after an autumn 2020 election.
They are hoping to flip one seat, Miramichi Bay-Neguac, and in the process add another francophone caucus member, bringing the party's total to two.
It's also a test for the reformed People's Alliance of New Brunswick, which did particularly well in Southwest Miramichi-Bay du Vin in 2020, but was disbanded by former leader Kris Austin earlier this year.
The party was reanimated with a new leader and will be contesting its first election under the renewed leadership.
The ridings were formerly represented by Liberal Lisa Harris (Miramichi Bay-Neguac) and Progressive Conservative Jake Stewart (Southwest Miramichi-Bay du Vin.)
Stewart would later win the federal seat of Miramichi-Grand Lake running under the Conservative Party of Canada banner.