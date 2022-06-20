PCs win Southwest Miramichi-Bay du Vin, open up early lead in Miramichi Bay-Neguac

Voters enter a Blackville, N.B. church to cast their ballots. (Ed Hunter/CBC - image credit)

The CBC Decision desk is projecting a Progressive Conservative victory in Southwest Miramichi-Bay du Vin, and the party is also leading in Miramichi Bay-Neguac.

Early numbers from Elections New Brunswick show the PC candidates in the ridings of Miramichi Bay-Neguac and Southwest Miramichi-Bay du Vin are leading their closest rivals in the Liberal Party.

The results so far in Miramichi Bay-Neguac are:

Réjean Savoie (PC)-1560

Shawn Wood (Liberal)-1147

Chad Duplessie (Green)-586

Tom L'Huillier (People's Alliance)-116

Richard "Hoss" Sutherland (Independent)-58

The results so far in Southwest Miramichi-Bay du Vin are:

Mike Dawson (PCs)-1521

Hannah Fulton Johnston (Liberals)-1167

Larry Lynch (People's Alliance)-240

Julie Guillemet-Ackerman (Greens)-142

Voters in the two ridings went to the polls after their former MLAs stepped down last summer to run in the 2021 federal election.

CBC News will provide a running tally of the votes as they come in to Elections New Brunswick.

Tests for parties

The two elections mark a midterm test for the governing Progressive Conservatives who are roughly halfway through their mandate after an autumn 2020 election.

They are hoping to flip one seat, Miramichi Bay-Neguac, and in the process add another francophone caucus member, bringing the party's total to two.

It's also a test for the reformed People's Alliance of New Brunswick, which did particularly well in Southwest Miramichi-Bay du Vin in 2020, but was disbanded by former leader Kris Austin earlier this year.

The party was reanimated with a new leader and will be contesting its first election under the renewed leadership.

The ridings were formerly represented by Liberal Lisa Harris (Miramichi Bay-Neguac) and Progressive Conservative Jake Stewart (Southwest Miramichi-Bay du Vin.)

Stewart would later win the federal seat of Miramichi-Grand Lake running under the Conservative Party of Canada banner.