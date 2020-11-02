Polls close in Charlottetown-Winsloe byelection

Polls in the District 10 Charlottetown-Winsloe byelection are now closed.

Mail-in ballots and advance polling results were being counted earlier in the day and should be available shortly after 7 p.m.

Elections P.E.I. says over 45 per cent of eligible voters in the district voted through advanced polls and mail-in ballots, which means the results of the byelection could come quickly.

Elections P.E.I. is posting the results here, and CBC News will update this page as results become available.

In alphabetical order by last name, the candidates are:

Liberal vacates seat

The seat in District 10 was left empty by Liberal Robert Mitchell, who announced his retirement in September.

The byelection was then called on Oct. 6, launching 27 days of campaigning in the midst of a global pandemic.

P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Office had recommended against in-person campaigning, but the Liberals and Greens both submitted operation plans to the CPHO and ended up going door-to-door.

Both the NDP and Progressive Conservative camps decided to forego face-to-face meetings — instead opting to connect virtually or by phone.

Majority government possible

Premier Dennis King's Progressive Conservatives currently hold a minority government with 13 of the 27 seats in the legislature.

A PC win in tonight's byelection would give them a majority. Wins by the Liberals, Greens or NDP would maintain the minority status of King's government.

The fall sitting of the legislature starts Nov. 12.

