Polls 2020: Americans’ fear of post-election violence and riots revealed in Independent poll

A majority of Americans are fearful of violence after the election results on November 3 (Getty Images)

Nearly three-quarters of Americans are concerned about riots and violence after Election Day, according to a new poll by The Independent that suggests the United States is a tinderbox of partisan angst.

Almost three in four voters, 72 per cent, describe themselves as very or quite concerned about post-election violence, according to a JL Partners-Independent poll.

Over 70 per cent of both supporters of Donald Trump and Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, said they have such concerns.

Worries are higher among the president’s backers, with 77 per cent saying they fear violence and riots. Among the former vice president’s supporters, 73 per cent described worries.

Such fears appeared directly linked to Americans’ concerns that it will not be clear by 4 November who won the presidential race.

More than two-thirds of those surveyed, 68 per cent, said they are “very or quite concerned” about the election’s results not being clear.

Mr Trump has repeatedly avoided questions about whether he will accept the election result and guarantee a peaceful transfer of power. Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton has publicly cautioned Mr Biden not to accept the election result if it is close.

The results also seem linked to another widely held fear: the election has not been free or fair of interference. Sixty-six per cent of those surveyed have such concerns after Mr Trump for months has hammered a loud and consistent message that mass mail-in ballots are less secure than formally requested absentee ones.

What’s more, Democrats have raised concerns about Mr Trump’s recent comments about sometimes-violent white supremacist groups like the Proud Boys.

The president claimed on 30 September to not know much about that group, despite the previous night during the first presidential debate asking its members to “stand back and stand by” when asked to condemn all such groups.

The remark was one of the most powerful from that debate. Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News asked Mr Trump if he would be “willing to condemn white supremacists and militia groups”.

“I’m willing to do that,” the president said. But he instead brought up ongoing Black Lives Matter protests, adding: “Almost everything I see is from the left wing, not from the right-wing. … I want to see peace.”

Mr Wallace and Mr Biden at one point both pressed the GOP president to condemn the Proud Boys and other groups. The president hesitated, then said: “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by. But I'll tell you what, I’ll tell you what, somebody's got to do something about Antifa and the left because this is not a right-wing problem, this is a left-wing problem."

Proud Boys members, some of whom have been showing up to race-based protests armed, celebrated Mr Trump’s debate comments.

Meanwhile, protests are already being planned across the U.S. if the president challenges the election result.

A coalition entitled Protect the Results claims to have 250 rallies ready to go from Las Vegas to Florida.

They claim to represent hundreds of groups and up to ten million Americans.

Organiser Sean Eldridge told AFP: "This is pretty unprecedented in American politics to have to be worried about whether a sitting president will accept the election results and ensure a peaceful transition of power.

“We need to make sure that any corrupt pressure from Trump to undermine the election results will be met by a swift response from the American people to demand that every vote be counted and demand that the final valid results be respected.”

JL Partners were commissioned to poll American voters on behalf of The Independent and spoke to 1,034 respondents across the U.S.

