Polling for First Phase of DDC Elections Begins in J&K

Polling for the Jammu and Kashmir District Development Council (DDC) elections began on Saturday, 28 November, for the first phase, that will have 43 out of 280 constituencies in the Union Territory casting their ballots.

The first phase will see voting in 25 constituencies in Kashmir and 18 in Jammu, till the polling ends at 2 pm. The DDC elections will be held in eight phases and conclude on 19 December, with the counting of votes taking place on 22 December.

The parties contesting in these elections include national parties like the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as well as People’s Democratic Party (PDP), National Conference, Peoples Conference and CPI(M) that form the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration.

Bypolls for 234 vacant seats of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) are also being held simultaneously.

This is the first electoral practice in the Union Territory of J&K after the abrogation of article 370 in August 2019. Last month, after the adoption of Panchayati Raj Act, 1969, the people of J&K were given the right to elect their representatives on the block, district and village levels like the rest of the country.

On security and health concerns, State Election Commissioner KK Sharma informed that the health department is ensuring that COVID-19 guidelines are strictly adhered to during the electoral exercise.

“All arrangements including security reviewed and completed. The remote areas to go to polls in the first and second phase of polling. Health department engaged to implement COVID-19 guidelines,” he said.

Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review security arrangements made for the DDC polls and by-elections.

Adoption of J&K Panchayati Raj Act

The Union Cabinet on 21 October 2020 approved the adoption of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989. This was amended and notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on 17 October.

The amendment paved the way for the establishment of elected District Development Councils in Jammu and Kashmir, members of which are being directly elected by voters of the Union Territory.

(With inputs from Times of India and ANI)

