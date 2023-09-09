Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Pollard Banknote is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.013 = CA$5.4m ÷ (CA$493m - CA$84m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Pollard Banknote has an ROCE of 1.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 10%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Pollard Banknote compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Pollard Banknote.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Pollard Banknote's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 18% over the last five years. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, Pollard Banknote is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 34% to shareholders over the last five years. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

One final note, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Pollard Banknote (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) .

