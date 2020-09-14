Pollard Banknote Co-Chief Executive Officer John Pollard to Be Inducted Into Lottery Industry Hall of Fame

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) ("Pollard Banknote") congratulates John Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Pollard Banknote, on his upcoming induction into the Public Gaming Research Institute's (PGRI) Lottery Industry Hall of Fame.

With more than three decades of lottery leadership and a focus on the financial and operational sides of the business, John Pollard has helped steer Pollard Banknote from its beginnings in the Canadian lottery industry in the 1980s to become a world-class lottery partner.

John has been integral to Pollard Banknote's ongoing evolution and growth, ensuring the company is constantly adapting to meet new challenges. With a clear vision for the future, he has fostered a long-standing history of innovation in print products and championed the company's movement into the digital space.

As Co-Chief Executive Officer, John has guided Pollard Banknote's strategic investment in the company's core business, as well as in the acquisition of new subsidiary companies, to solidify Pollard Banknote's position as a proven lottery partner and innovator. Numerous initiatives led by John have helped lotteries attract new players, expand lottery products, and extend the retail network, thereby helping to increase revenue for the good causes lotteries support.

John is fiercely committed to the company's employees and the communities they live and work in. Since John began at Pollard Banknote in 1986, the company has grown from 57 employees to nearly 2,000. Close to 200 of these employees are members of Pollard Banknote's 25 Year Club—a testament to John's dedication to staff company-wide.

"It is an honour to be selected as an inductee into the Lottery Industry Hall of Fame," said John Pollard. "Thirty-four years ago I joined Pollard Banknote, and since that time it's been a privilege to work alongside my father, my brothers, and an exceptional team of skilled and knowledgeable colleagues. We have truly earned this honour together, and I accept it on behalf of our entire staff. I take great pride in Pollard Banknote's evolution and growth, as well as our focus on finding solutions to the challenges faced by our lottery clients. I would also like to take this opportunity to congratulate the other seven new inductees."

Each year, the Lottery Industry Hall of Fame's members nominate and vote on industry leaders who promote excellence, integrity, and success in the lottery industry. John, along with five other recipients, will be honoured in a virtual ceremony on October 14, 2020.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, Schafer Systems and Fastrak retail merchandising solutions, and a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class mkodo game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, and its Diamond Game and Oasis-branded electronic ticket machines to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 67.5% by the Pollard family and 32.5% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.



