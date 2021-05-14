Poll: Vote for the SEA delegate with the best Miss Universe 2020 national costume

Miss Universe 2020 National Costume competition is drawing lots of attention to political crisis and current social issues happening in the world.

74 participants have travelled from around the globe to enter the beauty pageant, which is currently taking place in Miami, Florida. The beauty queens representing their respective countries are vying for the coveted Miss Universe 2020 title, as they compete in various challenges such as the best costume, best catwalk and Q&A segment.

Myanmar's beauty queen Thuzar Wint Lwin, who lost her costume in shipping resorted to a pared-down outfit on the runway. Wearing a beaded national costume, she flashed a placard that said, "Pray for Myanmar" in black ink.

Philippine-born Singaporean Bernadette Belle Wu Ong sashayed down the runway in a glitzy red costume. As she turned her back, her long cape revealed the words #StopAsianHate, as a reference to the attacks on Asians in various cities in the world.

Do you have a favourite national costume? Vote for your favourite national costumes worn by beauty queens in Southeast Asia and check back for the results!

The finals will premiere exclusively on iQiyi app and at iq.com for free on 18 May.

Cambodia

Sarita Reth's 'God of Unity' national costume

Miss Universe Cambodia 2020 National Costume (Sarita Reth) #missuniversecambodia pic.twitter.com/wcuyd61VXd — Michael in Cambodia (@MikeInCambodia) May 14, 2021

Myanmar

Thuzar Wint Lwin's traditional national costume which showcased Burmese weaves

Powerful costume from Myanmar!



Don't forget to vote for your favorite costume at https://t.co/isjijntrRM. Voting closes at 11:59 pm on 5/15. pic.twitter.com/EWCq2fM9CD — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) May 14, 2021

Indonesia

Ayu Maulida Putri's Komodo-dragon themed outfit

Laos

Christina Lasasimma's fierce national costume

Malaysia

Francisca Luhong James' traditional Malay kampung house outfit

Hmmmmmmmm.. a designer’s big dream is a beauty queen’s nightmare.



National Costume for Miss Universe Malaysia pic.twitter.com/9UdAzOdRcS — 🇲🇾حمزه🇹🇭 (@aamrhmzhbkr) May 14, 2021

Philippines

Rabiya Mateo's feathery national costume outfit

❤️💙❤️💙❤️💙



Head to https://t.co/isjijntrRM to vote for your favorite national costume! pic.twitter.com/klM4KBoe7Z — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) May 14, 2021

Singapore

Bernadette Belle Wu Ong's #StopAsianHate outfit

So many impactful pieces from this year's delegates!



Don't forget to vote for your favorite costume at https://t.co/isjijntrRM. Voting closes at 11:59 pm on 5/15. pic.twitter.com/2gCet6Rf9x — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) May 14, 2021

Thailand

Amanda Obdam's Siamese fighting fish outfit

Vietnam

Khanh Van Nguyen Tran's outfit is a tribute to the silk-weaving industry

