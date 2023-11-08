Poll shows President Joe Biden underwater with California voters on key issues

California Gov. Gavin Newsom isn’t the only prominent Democrat losing ground with state voters. President Joe Biden is seeing dwindling support in the Golden State, according to the latest survey from the Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies.

The poll, partially funded by the Los Angeles Times, found that more than half (52%) of California voters disapprove of the president’s job performance, with 44% saying Biden is doing a good job.

That includes double-digit increases in disapproval among key Democratic voting blocs, such as women, Latinos, Asian Americans and voters under the age of 40.

While voters are mixed on Biden’s handling of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (46% approve and 46% disapprove), he registered great disapproval of his handling of China (46%), the war between Israel and Hamas (55%), the economy (55%), crime (53%), inflation (61%) and immigration (60%).

Meanwhile, Republican former President Donald Trump is surging in the polls, despite multiple felony indictments against him in several federal and state-level cases.

A majority (57%) of likely California Republican voters support Trump’s bid for another term, while just 12% support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign. No other Republican candidate received more than single-digit support.

Put head-to-head, Biden is still likely to win California over Trump, but his lead has dropped by half to just 15 percentage points, with Biden clocking 46% and Trump showing 31% in a simulated matchup.

“While Biden is in no danger of losing California, his low approval ratings underscore the deep challenges the President faces in solidifying the support of his Democratic base and appealing to swing voters. It is a clear warning sign for his national campaign,” said IGS Co-Director Eric Schickler, in a statement.

The California findings follow a New York Times-Sienna College poll over the weekend showing Biden trailing Trump in five battleground states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

The Berkeley poll surveyed 6,342 registered voters online, including 4,506 likely voters, between Oct. 24 and Oct. 30.