Poll shows Mitch McConnell with large lead over Democratic Senate rival Amy McGrath

A new survey by independent polling firm Morning Consult shows Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell with a commanding lead in his bid for a seventh term in Kentucky, leading 53%-36% over his Democratic challenger, Amy McGrath.

About 700 likely voters in Kentucky were surveyed online from July 24 to Aug. 2 by Morning Consult, whose results have a margin of error of +/-3.5%.

The race between McConnell and McGrath is expected to be one of the most expensive U.S. Senate races in the country this year. Each campaign had more than $16 million in cash on hand at the end of June.

McGrath spent more than $9 million in June alone to pull out a narrow victory in the Democratic primary over underdog Charles Booker, whose campaign surged in the final month by portraying him as a more authentic and progressive Democrat.

The poll showed McGrath still has work to do in consolidating support among Booker voters and other Kentucky Democrats, with 79% supporting her, 12% supporting McConnell and 6% indicating they will vote for someone else.

McConnell had the support of 84% of Republicans surveyed, and independents favored the senator 45%-33% over McGrath.

More than 6% of the likely voters surveyed indicated they would vote for someone besides McConnell and McGrath, and nearly 6% are still undecided.

While a survey two weeks ago from the internal pollster of McGrath's campaign showed McConnell leading by only 4 percentage points, two other polls since June found McConnell up by at least 20 percentage points.

A survey in mid-June by Oakland, California-based pollster Civiqs and commissioned by progressive think tank Data for Progress found McConnell leading McGrath 53%-33%.

Republican polling firm SPRY Strategies found McConnell leading McGrath by an even larger margin in mid-July, outpacing the Democrat 55%-33%.

McConnell defeated Democratic challenger Alison Lundergan Grimes by a 56%-41% margin in his last race for reelection in 2014 after most polls had shown a close race throughout the campaign.

While the results of the Morning Consult survey are good news for McConnell, polls from other U.S. Senate races around the country show he is in serious danger of losing his majority in that chamber. Democrats have a chance to flip Republican seats in Arizona, Colorado, Maine, Iowa and North Carolina.

Republicans now hold 53 seats in the Senate.

Kentucky has heavily trended toward Republicans in federal elections in recent decades. The GOP candidate has won every race for U.S. Senate since 1998, and every Republican presidential candidate has won by a blowout since 2000.

