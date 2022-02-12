Poll results: Here’s the high school girls basketball player of the week in southwest Illinois

Jaliah Pelly of O’Fallon High School is the winner of this week’s Belleville News-Democrat Girls Player of the Week high school basketball poll, as selected by readers of bnd.com.

In recent high school basketball games, Pelly, a junior guard, scored 6 points in a win against East St. Louis, 11 points in a win against Collinsville and 15 points in a victory against Vashon. She entered the weekend averaging 10.3 points per game for the 23-5 Panthers.

Pelly tallied 79% of the votes to finish ahead of other BND nominees Shannon Dowell of O’Fallon High School, Bree Portz of Marissa High School, Kiyoki Proctor of Alton High School, Jenna Scheller of Collinsville High School and Maliah Sparks of Belleville West High School. The poll ended at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

To be clear, this poll is not scientific. In fact, we invite you to vote as many times as you want. It’s all for fun, BND readers.

Anyone can nominate a varsity boys or girls high school basketball player for an upcoming poll by emailing gvartanian@bnd.com. The next poll will appear on the BND’s website — www.bnd.com — at 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Past poll winners: Tyler Lunning of O’Fallon High School (Week 1), Dylan Murphy of Columbia High School (Week 2), Brady Moore of Breese Central High School (Week 3), Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic (Week 4), Kaden Augustine of Gibault Catholic High School (Week 5), Natalie Peterson of Freeburg High School (Week 6), Sydney Harris of Edwardsville High School (Week 7), Kaylyn Wylie of Granite City High School and Lunning (Week 8) and Kylie Kisgen of Freeburg High School and Lane Otten of Freeburg High School (Week 9).