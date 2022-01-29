Poll results: Here’s the high school boys basketball player of the week in southwest Illinois

Tyler Lunning of O’Fallon High School is the winner of the Belleville News-Democrat Boys Player of the Week high school basketball poll, as selected by readers of bnd.com.

In recent high school basketball games, Lunning, a senior guard, posted 17 points in a win against Belleville West, 6 points in a loss to DeSmet (Missouri) and 20 points in a win against Normal Community West. Entering action this weekend, Lunning was averaging 10.7 points per game.

Lunning — who also was selected as the BND’s inaugural athlete of the week in December — tallied 5,917 votes (74%) to finish ahead of Lane Otten of Freeburg High School, who secured 1,158 votes (14%).

O'Fallon High School's Tyler Lunning drives toward the basket in a Southwestern Conference game against Alton.

Other nominees from the BND’s area included Jordan Pickett of Belleville East High School, Macaleab Rich of East St. Louis High, Darien Singleton of Mascoutah High School and Jake Wilkinson of Collinsville High School. The poll ended at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

To be clear, this poll is not scientific. In fact, we invite you to vote as many times as you want. It’s all for fun, BND readers.

Anyone can nominate a varsity boys or girls high school basketball player for an upcoming poll by emailing gvartanian@bnd.com. The next poll will appear on the BND’s website — www.bnd.com — at 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Past poll winners: Tyler Lunning of O’Fallon High School (Week 1), Dylan Murphy of Columbia High School (Week 2), Brady Moore of Breese Central High School (Week 3), Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic (Week 4), Kaden Augustine of Gibault Catholic High School (Week 5), Natalie Peterson of Freeburg High School (Week 6) and Sydney Harris of Edwardsville High School (Week 7).