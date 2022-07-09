Poll results: BND readers in southwest IL vote on Cardinals Hall of Fame candidates

Of the current roster players for the St. Louis Cardinals, Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina are basically locks to make the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame once their playing days are over.

Who else in the current organization is a legit HOF candidates? The latest Belleville News-Democrat poll asked you to vote on what present Cardinals have the best chance to land in Cooperstown, New York, from a list of Nolan Arenado, Jack Flaherty, Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Gorman and Adam Wainwright. The poll closed at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

And the winner is ... Adam Wainwright. Here is the actual percentage breakdown:

Wainwright: 43%

Arenado: 32%

Goldschmidt: 25%





Gorman: 1%

Flaherty: 0%

To be clear, this poll is not scientific. In fact, we invite you to vote as many times as you want. It’s all for fun, BND readers.

