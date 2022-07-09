Poll results: BND readers in southwest IL vote on Cardinals Hall of Fame candidates

Garen Vartanian
·1 min read
Of the current roster players for the St. Louis Cardinals, Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina are basically locks to make the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame once their playing days are over.

Who else in the current organization is a legit HOF candidates? The latest Belleville News-Democrat poll asked you to vote on what present Cardinals have the best chance to land in Cooperstown, New York, from a list of Nolan Arenado, Jack Flaherty, Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Gorman and Adam Wainwright. The poll closed at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

And the winner is ... Adam Wainwright. Here is the actual percentage breakdown:

  • Wainwright: 43%

  • Arenado: 32%

  • Goldschmidt: 25%

  • Gorman: 1%

  • Flaherty: 0%

To be clear, this poll is not scientific. In fact, we invite you to vote as many times as you want. It’s all for fun, BND readers.

The next poll will appear on the BND’s website — www.bnd.com — at 5 a.m. Tuesday and will be a vote on which college football team will win the most games this fall between Eastern Illinois, Illinois, Illinois State, Missouri, Missouri State, Northern Illinois, Southeast Missouri State and Southern Illinois University.

Please email poll ideas to gvartanian@bnd.com.

Adam Wainwright was selected by BND readers as the most likely St. Louis Cardinal to make the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, other than Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols, who are virtual locks. This list also included Nolan Arenado, Jack Flaherty, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Gorman.
