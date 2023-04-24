Poll: What position should the Dolphins target with their first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?

The 2023 NFL Draft begins Thursday night and the Dolphins have a league-low four picks across the three-day event: one selection each in the second, third, fifth and sixth rounds.

The wait until Miami’s first pick, No. 51 overall, won’t be as long as it was last year when the Dolphins didn’t select until the 102nd pick. Nonetheless, Miami will have to make the most of its selections as it continues to build a roster it believes can contend for a Super Bowl in the upcoming season.

What position should the Dolphins target with their first pick in the draft? Vote in this poll.