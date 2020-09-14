Poll: Number of Americans willing to get a vaccination falls as fears mount that Trump is putting politics before safety

In early May, most Americans (55 percent) said they would get vaccinated for COVID-19 if and when a vaccine becomes available.

Now, four months later, less than a third of Americans (32 percent) say they plan to get vaccinated, according to the latest Yahoo News/YouGov poll — a stunning 23-point decline that reflects rising concern about the politicization of the vaccine process and underscores how challenging it will be to stop the pandemic through vaccination alone.

The survey, which was conducted from Sept. 9 to 11, found for the first time that more Americans say they would not get vaccinated (33 percent) or that they’re not sure (34 percent) than say they would. As recently as late July, 42 percent of Americans had said they planned to get vaccinated, meaning 10 percent of the public has moved into the “no” or “not sure” column over the last month or so.

The question is why. The data shows that the accelerated pace of President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed vaccine program combined with fears that the safety of the vaccine could be compromised if politics takes precedence over science have served to transform many of those previously willing to get vaccinated against COVID-19 into skeptics.

These newer skeptics tend to be Democrats.

The Yahoo News/YouGov poll has consistently found a hard-line group of anti-vaccination Americans who say they will not get vaccinated for COVID-19 no matter what. They make up about 20 percent of the population, and they are far more concentrated on the right (where 39 percent of Trump supporters say they will never get vaccinated) than on the left (where just 6 percent of Biden supporters say the same).

Yet while the number of Republicans who say they would get vaccinated has declined 14 points since May (from 47 percent to 33 percent), the corresponding number of Democrats has plummeted by twice as much (from 70 percent to 42 percent) over the same period of time.

The latest Yahoo News/YouGov poll suggests Democrats are being turned against COVID-19 vaccination by Trump’s increasingly public push to unveil a vaccine before Election Day in order to boost his chances of winning a second term. According to administration officials who spoke to the Washington Post, “the president is so fixated on finding a vaccine ... that in meetings about the U.S. pandemic response, little else captures his attention.” Last week, Trump predicted that “we're going to have a vaccine very soon, maybe even before a very special date. You know what date I'm talking about.” Privately, Trump campaign advisers have called a pre-election vaccine “the holy grail.”

As a result of Trump’s Election Day timeline, what could have been seen as a revolutionary breakthrough — a vaccine developed four times faster than ever before — is instead coming to be seen as an untrustworthy, politically motivated stunt. A majority of Americans say Trump wants “a vaccine to be released quickly” for political reasons (57 percent) rather than health reasons (24 percent); 82 percent of Democrats and 61 percent of independents agree with that assessment. In turn, a similar majority of Americans (55 percent) believes the vaccine would not be safe if released before Election Day. Just 14 percent say the opposite — 9 percent of Democrats and 27 percent of Republicans.

A participant in clinical trials for a COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Hollywood, Fla. (Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images)