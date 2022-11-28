Poll: What will the Miami Dolphins’ record be in the month of December?

The most daunting part of the Dolphins’ 2022 schedule has arrived.

After a 30-15 home win over the Houston Texans on Sunday, Miami is moving on to a four-game December slate that includes three consecutive road games, all matchups against teams with winning records.

Mike McDaniel will first make his return to San Francisco as the Dolphins face the 49ers on Dec. 4. Miami will then face the Los Angeles Chargers before a rematch with the Buffalo Bills in Week 15. The Dolphins wrap up the month by hosting the Green Bay Packers on Christmas.

After going undefeated in the month of November and winning five straight games, what will be the Dolphins’ record in December? Vote in this poll.