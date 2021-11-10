POLL: Learning the Health Risks of COVID-19 to Children Increases Parents' Likelihood to Vaccinate

Nearly Half of Parents of Children 5-11 Say They Will Have Their Child Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Tested messages for parents of children 5-11 about COVID-19 vaccines

Bethesda, Maryland, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than a quarter of parents of children age 5 to 11 (26%) say they have not yet decided if their child will get a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a poll that examined effective messaging about vaccines for younger children. Conducted by Civic Analytics on behalf of Made to Save and the de Beaumont Foundation, the survey found that the message themes most likely to increase the likelihood of a parent saying yes were 1) risk, 2) protecting others, and 3) fun. Among parents of older children (12-17), messages about protecting others were most effective.

While very conservative respondents were among the most likely to say they do not plan to get their child vaccinated, respondents who said they were moderate or somewhat conservative were among the most likely to say they were undecided. There was also a gender gap, as 52% of fathers said they plan to vaccinate their child, compared with only 39% of mothers.

Finally, the poll found that there were differences between racial groups on intent to vaccinate their children. Fifty eight percent (58%) of Asian parents, 49% of White parents, 48% of Black parents, and 27% of Hispanic or Latino/a parents indicated they planned to vaccinate their children. Latino/a parents had the highest rates of uncertainty, with 44% of Latino/a parents saying they had not decided whether or not they would vaccinate their child(ren).

Five messages were tested:

● Risk: COVID-19 is one of the top 10 causes of death among children. Vaccines protect children from getting sick, being hospitalized, or developing long-term symptoms.

● Protecting Others: Having your child vaccinated will protect family members and friends, especially those who may be at high risk.

● Fun: Being vaccinated will help kids be kids. It will enable them to safely do more of the activities they enjoy, like attending birthday parties, playing sports, and spending time indoors with friends and family members.

● Safety: The CDC and the FDA recommend vaccines for children only after reviewing extensive data showing that the vaccine is both safe and effective.

● School: Getting vaccinated is the best way to ensure that children can stay in school, be with their classmates and teachers, and learn in a safe and supportive environment.

Additional data is available at https://madetosave.us/parents-tip-sheet.

Methodology

The national survey was run among 3,033 parents of children aged 5-17 by Civis Analytics. Respondents were divided into six groups -- one control group that received no message, and five treatment groups, each of which received a different message. Results are weighted to the parent population, with a margin of error of +/-3 percentage points on the full sample.

