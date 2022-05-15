Poll: Which high school athlete should be the Miami Herald’s Player of the Week? (May 15)

Dominant performances at the state track and field finals and a state championship in flag football along with thrilling games in regional baseball and softball highlighted this past week.

This week, we continue a weekly feature where we ask you to vote for the best performer of the week in South Florida high school sports.

Below is a look at the five candidates from last week’s action. Take our poll below to cast your vote. The poll will be open until Thursday, May 19, around 10 p.m. You may vote as often as you like until then.

Here are the candidates from last week’s events:

▪ Chris Arroyo, Stoneman Douglas, baseball: Arroyo hit two home runs and went 3 for 3 with three RBI in 8-4 win over West Broward in the regional quarterfinals. He followed that up by hitting the go-ahead two-run single in the Eagles’ 3-2 win over Taravella in the regional semifinals.

▪ Brandon Arroyo, Miami Springs, baseball: Olivera threw six-plus innings and gave up just four hits while striking out nine and walking just one to lead the Golden Hawks to a 4-2 win at Key West in a Region 4-4A semifinal.

▪ Alyssa Jones, Southridge, girls’ track and field: Jones won four events at the Class 3A state track and field championships, winning the long jump, high jump, 100 and 200 meters. She became only the sixth girls’ athlete all-time to win four state titles at the state meet and the second from South Florida, joining Miami Jackson great Robin Reynolds, who accomplished the feat twice.

▪ Emelie Spence, Fort Lauderdale, softball: Spence went 3 for 3 with an RBI to lead the Flying L’s to a victory over St. Thomas Aquinas in a Region 4-6A semifinal.

▪ Sydney Ford, Western, flag football: Ford passed for three touchdowns and ran for one to lead the Wildcats to their first ever state championship and the first for a Broward County team since 2006.

