Poll: Which high school athlete should be the Miami Herald’s Player of the Week? (March 21)

Jordan McPherson
·1 min read

The spring season continued with more exciting early-season matchups, which produced more noteworthy performances by South Florida’s best athletes.

This week, we continue a weekly feature where we ask you to vote for the best performer of the week in South Florida high school sports.

Below is a look at the five candidates from last week’s action. Take our poll below to cast your vote. The poll will be open until Thursday, March 24, around 10 p.m. You may vote as often as you like until then.

Here are the candidates from last week’s events:

Zackery Gonzalez, Coral Park, baseball: Gonzalez struck out 10 with no walks over six innings while allowing only two runs in a 5-2 win over previously unbeaten Riviera Prep.

Vincent Samuel, Taravella, baseball: Samuel hit two home runs including a grand slam, stole a base and drove in five runs in a 8-4 win over defending state champion Archbishop McCarthy.

Jordyn Hustey, Cooper City, softball: Hustey struck out seven over seven innings while allowing only two runs on one walk and five hits as Cooper City remained unbeaten and beat fellow state powerhouse American Heritage 6-2.

Emma Weinberg, Palmetto, girls’ lacrosse: Weinberg scored a combined eight goals, 20 ground balls and six draw controls in wins over West Broward, University School and Coral Reef.

Daniel Preston, Gulliver, boys water polo: Preston scored a combined nine goals to lead the Raiders to win over Ransom Everglades and Miami Country Day at the Gulliver Invitational.

The results are in. Braddock softball standout voted Miami Herald player of the week

