Poll: Which high school athlete should be the Miami Herald’s Player of the Week? (Sept. 4)

The 2022-23 high school sports season moved into its second week and several outstanding performances by South Florida athletes highlighted the action once again.

This week, we continue a weekly feature where we ask you to vote for the best performer of the week in South Florida high school sports.

Below is a look at the five candidates from last week's action. The poll will be open until Thursday, Sept. 8, around 10 p.m.

Here are the candidates from last week’s events:

▪ Wayne Peart, Chaminade, football: Peart recorded a staggering six sacks to lead the Lions’ defense in a 49-28 victory over Fort Lauderdale Dillard.

▪ Jackson Pegg, Ransom Everglades, football: Pegg threw for three touchdown passes and ran for another in a 34-14 win over St. Brendan.

▪ Ennio Yapoor, Miami Norland, football: Yapoor ran for over 100 yards and a touchdown, threw for another and finished with nearly 300 yards combined to lead the Vikings to a 31-12 win over Carol City in their district opener.

▪ Emily Matias, Westminster Christian, volleyball: Matias recorded 68 kills over six matches to lead the Warriors to the championship of the national division of the Nike Tournament of Champions.

▪ Ashley Fitzgerald, American Heritage, girls’ cross country: Fitzgerald, a state runner-up last season, continued her strong start to the season with a victory at the King of the Hill Invitational.

