Have your say: Have you put your Christmas tree up yet?

Christmas tree sales have risen because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Getty)

Christmas tree outlets are reporting a boom in sales as millions more Britons stay at home this year.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a boost for the real Christmas tree market, the BBC reported.

The British Christmas Tree Growers Association (BCTGA) said that many of its 320 members are reporting their busiest ever year for sales.

In October, it was forecast that Christmas tree and card sales would soar as many Britons stayed at home rather than holidaying.

BCTGA members usually sell about eight million Christmas trees in one year, but they are predicting up to 10 million in 2020.

There had been fears that importing Christmas trees from Denmark could be slowed by the new strain of COVID-19 found at mink farms there, but the BCTGA said everyone who wants a real tree in Britain should get one.

