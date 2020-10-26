Have your say: Would you buy a Boots 12-minute COVID test for £120?

A coronavirus test that can deliver a result in 12 minutes will be available at Boots.

The nasal swab test will cost £120 and will be on sale at the high street pharmacy within weeks, the Daily Mail reported.

The first customers are expected to be people about to travel and companies seeking to bring staff back to work.

Earlier this month, scientists predicted the UK will carry out a million tests per day by Christmas.

The Boots test will be available in more than 50 of its stores across the UK to people who are not showing symptoms of COVID-19.

The test has been approved by authorities in Europe and the US and was found to be 97% accurate in tests on more than 500 patients.

It has been developed by US diagnostics firm Lumira. Boots has bought 100 portable tests from the company, the Daily Mail reported.

Boots said it does not want to make a profit from the test, and it plans to reduce the price of the kit if demand is high.

