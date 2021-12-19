Poll: How do you feel after the Miami Dolphins’ win over the New York Jets?

They overcame missed tackles, trick plays and a double-digit deficit.

After their winning streak looked in jeopardy early, the Miami Dolphins rallied.

The Dolphins scored three second-half touchdowns, with Tua Tagovailoa’s 11-yard pass to DeVante Parker with 4:08 left to play representing the go-ahead score, to beat the New York Jets 31-24 at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Miami has now won six consecutive games and is 7-7 on the season, its hopes for the playoffs still alive.

