Poll: How do you feel after the Miami Dolphins’ loss to the Tennessee Titans?

Jordan McPherson
·1 min read
In this article:
The Miami Dolphins’ seven-game win streak is over.

Any hope of making the playoffs is likely gone as well.

The Dolphins looked anemic in all three phases on Sunday in their 34-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans, a defeat that drops them to 8-8 with one game left in the regular season and needing a lot of help — first and foremost a Broncos win over the Chargers on Sunday afternoon — to keep any slight hope of reaching the postseason alive.

With the game over, take our quick poll to give us your thoughts on the Dolphins’ loss.

