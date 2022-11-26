Readers weigh in on whether East St. Louis football team will win state championship game

Garen Vartanian
·1 min read
Chris Johns/For the News-Democrat

This week, the Belleville News-Democrat again pivoted away from a Player of the Week poll — which has concluded for the fall — and asked readers to vote for whether or not they thought East St. Louis would defeat Prairie Ridge in the IHSA Class 6A championship game.

And 90% of you voted the Flyers indeed would come home with the title.

To be clear, this poll is not scientific. In fact, we invite you to vote as many times as you want. It’s all for fun, BND readers.

The next poll will appear on the BND’s website — www.bnd.com — Tuesday, Dec. 6, with the topic TBD. Please email nominations/ideas to gvartanian@bnd.com.

Previous poll winners: Travis Porter of Highland High School; Cole Stuart of Freeburg High School; Avery Hesseldenz of Freeburg High School; Braden Revermann of Breese Central High School; Porter; Drake Rensing of Mater Dei Catholic High School; Chase Lewis of Breese Central High School; Brogan Hartman of O’Fallon High School; Annalie McWhorter of O’Fallon High School; Evan Davis of Waterloo High School; and Althoff vs. Johnston City; and East St. Louis will advance to the state championship.

