Poll: Which Dade high school athlete should be the Miami Herald’s Player of the Week? (March 26)

Miami-Dade County’s top athletes continue to impress as teams participated in several spring break tournaments just before the final two months of the high school year begin.

This week, we continue a weekly feature where we ask you to vote for the best performer of the week in Miami-Dade County high school sports.

Below is a look at the five candidates from last week’s action. Take our poll below to cast your vote. The poll will be open until Thursday, March 30, around 10 p.m.

You may vote as often as you like until then.

Here are the candidates from last week’s events:

▪ Adrian Santana, Doral Academy, baseball: Santana hit two homeruns and went 2 for 4 with five RBI to lead the Firebirds to a win over La Salle.

▪ Johan Hidalgo, Sunset, baseball: Hidalgo threw six innings and allowed only one earned run to lead the Knights to a 4-2 win over Miami Springs. He also went 2 for 4 with three RBI in a win over Nova.

▪ Willy Mendez, Miami Christian, baseball: Mendez went 3 for 4 with an RBI to lead Miami Christian to an 8-2 win over Schoolhouse Prep and the championship of the HSBN March Madness tournament.

▪ Annabella Degoti, Florida Christian, girls’ tennis: Degoti won her singles and doubles matches to lead the Patriots to a 6-1 win over Monsignor Pace.

▪ Arianna Garcia, Carrollton, girls’ track and field: Garcia won the 400 meter hurdles in 1:04.14 at the Westminster Academy Invitational.