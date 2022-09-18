Poll: Which Dade high school athlete should be the Miami Herald’s Player of the Week? (Sept. 18)

The 2022-23 high school sports season continues to feature stellar performances by top Miami-Dade County athletes.

This week, we continue a weekly feature where we ask you to vote for the best performer of the week in Miami-Dade County high school sports.

Below is a look at the five candidates from last week’s action. Take our poll below to cast your vote. The poll will be open until Thursday, Sept. 22, around 10 p.m. You may vote as often as you like until then.

Here are the candidates from last week’s events:

Ennio Yapoor, Miami Norland, football: Yapoor finished with more than 250 yards passing and three touchdowns and scored the other touchdown on a quarterback sneak as the Vikings secured a key 29-12 district win over Monsignor Pace.

O’Neal Webb Jr., Krop, football: Webb Jr., a senior safety, led the Lightning with 11 tackles (nine solo) and returned an interception 42 yards for a touchdown to help Krop upset Hollywood Avant Garde Academy 24-20.

Thalia Iglesias, Divine Savior, volleyball: Iglesias was named tournament MVP at the Chaminade-Madonna Cares Invitational leading the Sharks to the team title with wins over West Broward, St. John Paul II, Pine Crest, Calvary Christian and Gulliver.

Annelise Alvarez, St. Brendan, volleyball: Alvarez had 10 kills, two aces and 13 digs to lead the Sabres to a four-set win over previously unbeaten Divine Savior.

Norrie Alexander, Goleman, football: Alexander recorded 13 tackles and two sacks to lead the Gators to a 14-13 victory over Westland Hialeah.

